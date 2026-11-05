We Wish Crumbl Would Make These 2 Changes

Oh Crumbl, my Crumbl, what do I say to thee?! Okay I’ll drop the lingo now, but my point still stands. As our primary reporter on all things Crumbl here at Sporked, I have a bit of a tumultuous relationship with the company, and with such high highs and low lows, it’s hard to even know where to begin. Crumbl, to me, is either making hit-and-miss flavors or the strangest business decisions, and often-times those things even happen within the span of one week.

And ultimately, since I can’t speak to Crumbl directly I turn to you lovely folk in the wake of Crumbl’s recent regional bankruptcy to list off the things that I think would get people more interested in the company. After all, it was influencers and food reporters that kind of got people hooked on trying Crumbl cookies in the first place. So when trying to improve business, we might be good people to listen to. These are the top two things we wish Crumbl would change.

Dirty Sodas

Being a Utah-based company, hopping on the dirty soda trend didn’t seem like too bad of an idea to me at first. Both Crumbl and the drinks hail from the same place and have a pretty similar demographic between their respective fans. But what I don’t think Crumbl expected was for the market to be so saturated by the time they’d actually released in stores.

Now it feels like every fast food location has their own version of dirty sodas available, and even if they’re not super true to the original concept, there’s enough dirty-style sodas around where Crumbl really didn’t need to take that leap into the dirty soda space. And I get why they haven’t given up yet. They invested a ton of money into the expansion into the dirty soda space. But they got off to the wrong foot and immediately faced immense public criticism.

Since then, it just feels like they’re trying to force dirty sodas at us, even through the recent grabbing for straws that was the debut of their Value Menu. Ultimately, it’s not a good look, and it’d be better to admit that it was a bad business move then keep on this path instead of focusing on the star of the show: cookies. Now, that leads me to my next point.

Stick To Cookies, Crumbl

Ever since I started reporting on Crumbl for Sporked, I have to admit my frustration for their insistence on having multiple non-cookie options on the menu each week has only grown. It’s not even the fact that the non-cookie options feel consistently under-developed as recipes and concepts in comparison to the cookies themselves that bothers me the most, although it does really bother me. It’s just the fact that people don’t come to Crumbl for cakes, cheesecakes, and brownies. People go there for cookies. And they’re missing an opportunity to put that effort into the cookies themselves.

They don’t even need to replace these miscellaneous items with other cookies on the menu. If they simply redirected the time, energy, and resources that it takes to develop and bake those other desserts and put it into their cookies then there’s a chance they could really improve and elevate the cookies themselves. A more limited, well-executed menu might actually win back some support from customers who have been burned by expensive, sub-par cookies from Crumbl one too many times.