Everything On Dairy Queen’s Holiday Menu This Year

There’s always something that feels so deeply exciting and celebratory about getting Dairy Queen. It’s perhaps one of the least ceremonious things you could do to celebrate something since it is just fast food at the end of the day. Buy hey, there’s something magical about a place that’s just making the same things we’ve always depending on well. From hot dogs to chicken fingers to Blizzards, the Dairy Queen lineup is something so singular in its offerings due to its simplicity that it feels like a celebration of the familiar.

But beyond the excitement of the mandatory flipping your Blizzard upside down ritual, the menu has a lot to offer. And this holiday season is no different. They’ve got something for anyone’s cravings and are even one of the few companies who’ve created a menu item dedicated to the overlooked sibling of Christmas: Thanksgiving. So let’s get into the full breakdown of what they’re offering this holiday season together, shall we?

Upcoming Holiday Excitement

If you’ve happen to come here for the news of which Blizzards would be on the holiday DQ menu and when, then you should probably read our other article covering those treats in detail here. Since we’ve already done a deep dive on the all-new Peanut Butter Blossom Blizzard and the Peppermint Bark Blizzard, we thought we’d take a little extra time to dissect the rest of the menu that they have on offer since there’s potentially nine other items to love this season.

For starters, they’re releasing 4 custom cupcake designs for the season that will all be included in the 2 cupcakes for $6 Friendsgiving promotion they’re running until Nov 29. The Holiday Snowman Cupcake, the Holiday Tree Cupcake, the Grinch Cupcake, and the Thanksgiving Turkey Cupcake all feature a 3D design of its namesake on the top to give them a delightfully festive appearance. And hey, the simple inclusion of something Thanksgiving themed has us impressed since it’s so often overlooked at the holidays. The 2 for $6 just makes it that much sweeter.

Stepping away from the cupcakes, there will also be a large Grinch Ice Cream Cake available as a custom item this season for any fans of the book or movie to indulge in. And, of course, as with any Dairy Queen menu, there are also plenty of more “stereotypical” ice cream options available, too. There are two Dilly Bars that will be available as custom items, one of which represents a reindeer and utilizes milk chocolate, and the other represents a snowman utilizing white chocolate.

Perhaps what’s most exciting in these upcoming launches, though, are these two final items. They’re simple, but seemingly perfect. The Peppermint Dipped Cone is dipped in their chocolate shell and covered in crushed peppermint candy pieces giving us strong peppermint bark vibes, and the Peppermint Milkshake offers a more drinkable option to the Peppermint Bark Blizzard.

The Catch

Unfortunately, with a lineup as stacked as this one is for the holidays, there’s always going to be a catch. Other than the blizzards, all of these holiday treats are yet to be debuted and haven’t been declared a release date yet. The Blizzards are the only product considered standard across all DQ locations, and every other product is considered a custom item and will be variable in availability from DQ location to DQ location. So it might take a bit of extra digging to find out if you can source these items, but a seasonal treat at the holidays is always worth it, right?