Insomnia Cookies Just Dropped A Trio Perfect For Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving dessert just got a little more interesting. Insomnia Cookies is bringing three holiday-inspired cookies to its menu this November. The new lineup features Sweet Potato Pie, Pecan Pie Chocolate Chunk, and Apple Crumble Crunch, the last of which comes from a collaboration with Oat Haus. So there’s something for fans of just about every Thanksgiving dessert here.

Three Thanksgiving Desserts Get A Cookie Makeover

The new Sweet Potato Pie cookie features brown sugar sweet potato dough, cream cheese chunks, and chewy marshmallow.

That’s quite a combination. Sweet potato and brown sugar bring the familiar sweetness of the holiday dessert, while cream cheese should add a little tang to keep things interesting. The marshmallow is another nice touch, especially for anyone who enjoys a sweet potato casserole with a gooey topping.

This isn’t the first time Insomnia Cookies has played around with sweet potato pie flavors. Back in December 2023, the bakery introduced a vegan Sweet Potato Pie cookie as part of its holiday collection. That version featured sweet potato dough with cinnamon, vanilla flavoring, and vegan marshmallows.

Insomnia Cookies is also bringing the Pecan Pie Chocolate Chunk cookie, which sounds like it could be the sweetest member of the group. It combines brown sugar cookie dough with toasted pecans, chewy caramel, crunchy toffee, and milk chocolate chunks.

Traditional pecan pie already has a lot of sweetness going on, thanks to its sugary filling and buttery pecans. Insomnia is taking things a little further with caramel and toffee, while the milk chocolate chunks give the cookie an extra layer of indulgence.

The Apple Crumble Cookie With Oat Haus Collab

The third cookie might be the most interesting one in the lineup. Apple Crumble Crunch x Oat Haus is a collaboration for a cinnamon vanilla sugar cookie filled with apple pie filling and topped with crunchy Oat Haus Cinnamon Bun granola.

The granola gives you a crunchy finish instead of leaving the cookie with an entirely soft texture.

Oat Haus is known for its oat-based products, including granola and its Granola Butter spreads.

A Little Something Different For The Thanksgiving Dessert Table

I think it’s also good that Insomnia isn’t relying entirely on pumpkin spice to make its November menu feel seasonal. Sweet potato, pecan, and apple are all strong Thanksgiving flavors, and they deserve some attention of their own. But I think the toasted pecans, chewy caramel, crunchy toffee, and milk chocolate chunks of the Pecan Pie Chocolate Chunk cookie would be the favorite of most people.

The actual release date is not yet clear, but you can expect it to drop in the coming days.