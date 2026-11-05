Hershey’s Kisses Holiday Lineup Has A Grinchy New Flavor

If you thought The Hershey Company wasn’t going to be going big for the holidays, you’re very much mistaken. The candy brand comes into its own this time of year, and as you’d probably expect, Hershey’s Kisses are usually front and center of its holiday lineup. Last year, we saw the arrival of its new Snickerdoodle Cookie flavor, alongside the return of its iconic Candy Cane Kisses and a bunch of other appropriately festive options. This year, we were expecting similarly joyous, Christmas-tinged products to grace our shelves.

Well, we weren’t disappointed. Hershey’s Kisses has announced its new holiday flavor, and fans of a certain Dr. Seuss character (and the franchise that has stemmed from said character) are going to be pleased.

Hershey’s Kisses Cindy-Lou Who Strawberry Sugar Cookie

This year, Hershey is dropping its new Cindy-Lou Who Strawberry Sugar Cookie Kisses, a limited-edition flavor which is (of course) inspired by the famous character in How The Grinch Stole Christmas! This new flavor extends The Hershey Company’s collaboration with the Dr. Seuss franchise in its Kisses line, which started with its Grinch Hershey’s Kisses back in 2021 (those are, incidentally, also currently listed on the Hershey website, as well as by retailers like Walmart — so will be getting a return of those too?).

Sorry, I’m getting distracted. The new flavor! Cindy-Lou Who Strawberry Sugar Cookie Kisses combine a strawberry-flavored creme and cookies in a pink candy shell, with a sugar cookie note that will delight lovers of all things cozy and seasonal. Each Kiss is wrapped in Cindy-Lou Who-themed foil. It’s all cute as a button.

What About Everything Else?

Hershey is also bringing back its Snickerdoodle Cookie Kisses, which, as we mentioned, came out last year and were an immediate hit. Furthermore, while Hershey didn’t specify whether its other festive Kisses flavors would be returning this year or not in its press release, it would be remiss of us not to mention that its website, retailers, and food content creators like @snackwire are also listing former festive options like its Cherry Cordial, Hot Cocoa, Mint Truffle, Sugar Cookie, and Candy Cane Hershey’s Kisses.

Building Buzz

So far, its new Strawberry Sugar Cookie flavor is proving to be a real excitement generator. On @snackwire’s post about the new and returning flavors and over on Reddit, several people have said how much they’re looking forward to this new option – and to be honest, I’m pretty excited by them too. I normally find both sugar cookie flavors and strawberry flavors in chocolate to be a little too sweet and direct, but the whole point of Kisses is that they’re bite-sized. They’re bursts of flavor. They lend themselves well to more intense tastes. So in this format, I think they’ll work very, very well indeed. They’re definitely more manageable than its Reese’s pie, too.