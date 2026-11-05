Shake Shack’s Latest Collab Is Only Available For Two Weekends

While a lot of people know Shake Shack as a nationwide and international fast food chain, it’s critical to understanding the lore of the company to acknowledge and recognize that it is New York through and through. And as proud residents of New York City, they like to champion other iconic New York-based businesses whenever possible.

As Dot Cakes came into the height of their popularity over summer, Shake Shack released the limited-edition Dot Cake Shake flavor with the New York-based company, available for one day only. And to name just one other example of these iconic NYC-flagship collaborations, Shake Shake released an exclusive flavor with Milk Bar a couple of years ago. Needless to say, they frequently go all out in celebrating other businesses from New York that they want to promote.

And that’s exactly what brings us here today. Shake Shack has taken on another collaboration with an iconic New York City brand. This time they are teaming up with Mama’s TOO! to create their all-new Sunday Sauce Menu available only in select Shake Shack locations in New York City during limited time frames. Let’s get into the details so you don’t miss out on this very limited NYC food experience.

A Little Background

Mama’s TOO! is a Manhattan based pizzeria that has had increasing popularity over the years, but just this past February they won the title of #1 Best Pizza in the World according to Time Out. But, this collaboration with Shake Shack takes them beyond Manhattan at long last. Not only are these two new exclusive menu items going to be available in different burrows, but they’re going all the way to Long Island with this collab.

If the idea of this collaboration sounds all familiar to you, then I’m delighted to say that you’re not going crazy. This is actually the second rendition of this collaboration. Previously in 2020, Shake Shack released limited-edition items with Mama’s TOO! as well. This time around, there is not only more to love, though, but they’re trying something completely new.

What To Expect

For this rendition of the collaboration, they are taking a Shake Shack twist on Italian-American classics. The first item is the Sunday Sauce Meatball Parm Hero which will feature Shake Shack meatballs, Mama’s TOO! Sunday Sauce, stracciatella cheese, grated parmigiano reggiano, and fresh basil, all packed into a freshly-baked semolina hero.

But they have something for people with more of a sweet tooth available, as well. Their tiramisu sundae is made with Shake Shack’s famous frozen custard that’s been layered with espresso fudge sauce, and topped with whipped cream, a maraschino cherry, and a miniature ice cream cone for garnish.

These exclusive items give you the opportunity to see the intersection between two iconic New York restaurants and get a taste of Mama’s TOO!’s awarded flavors outside of their home location. Shack locations participating in this collaboration include their West Village Shack between November 5-8 and the Williamsburg Shack, the Forest Hills Shack, and the new Hyde Park Shack between November 12-15. It’s certainly an exclusive collaboration, but if the individual reputations of these businesses are any indication, then I’d expect that anyone who’s able to get their hands on these items is in for a real treat.