The Underrated Salad Kit Trader Joe’s Customers Can’t Stop Eating

Sometimes, it’s the little things. A cup of good coffee in the morning. A stranger saying hello to you in the street. Getting an extra chicken nugget in your takeout order. They’re not things you’d shout about for the rest of your life, but they make your day. The same can be said, in a sense, about grocery store items: A supermarket can stock all the flashy, newfangled products under the sun, but when they nail their unassuming basics, it somehow feels even better.

That’s what Trader Joe’s has done with its new bagged salad kit. File this one under “simple but effective.”

Trader Joe’s Apple Cabbage Slaw Kit

Trader Joe’s has just dropped its Apple Cabbage Slaw Kit, and while it’s probably not going to make any “most eye-catching foods of 2026” lists (speaking of which, we should probably get to work on that one), it’s somewhat of a stealth missile. This salad kit is packed with fall produce: Shredded red and green cabbage, Brussels sprouts, and apple chunks are paired with pecans and tart currants. A lemon Dijon vinaigrette is also included, which both ties everything together and offers an alternative to a mayo-based dressing. Each kit costs $4.49, and you get 13.25 ounces of salad for the price.

Sounds pretty good, right? Customers certainly think so. “I can’t stop eating it,” said one person on Reddit, with plenty of others coming out to bat for this slaw kit and trading ideas on how to use it. It may be unshowy, but don’t underestimate this bag of veggies and dressing. It could just change your life.

And How Are People Using It?

Let me count the ways! So far, Trader Joe’s customers have recommended pairing it with rotisserie chicken and the store’s jalapeño cranberry chicken meatballs, and they’ve also mixed cheddar cheese in (which has, weirdly, made my mouth water – I know what I’m doing for lunch!). Some folks have also bulked it out with grains like quinoa.

Personally, I have visions for this slaw in some kind of wrap. Hear me out: A few tongs of apple cabbage slaw, a couple of breaded chicken strips, and maybe a few dashes of hot sauce. Or maybe – maybe – a twist on a banh mi, with the slaw topping a baguette filled with seared tofu, some fresh herbs, and a drizzle of sriracha. There’s a lot you can do here, and most of them would be delicious.