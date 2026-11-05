Sam’s Club Has Just Restocked A Seasonal Pie, And We Hope It’s Been Improved

Listen, we’re going to hand it to Sam’s Club here: It usually knows when things aren’t right. The store’s very happy to wade in and correct items when they don’t quite live up to expectations; we’ve seen that this week with its deli calzones, when it brought them back with more meat, more cheese, and a thinner dough, turning what was at risk of being a dud into a redemption arc. And we respect it! It’s 2026, after all; information and opinions are everywhere, and stores can’t really hide from bad reviews anymore. They might as well face up to ‘em.

We’re hoping that’s what’s happened with its latest re-release. Sam’s Club has just brought back its Chocolate Silk Pie, and if its reviews are anything to go by, this dessert needed a re-examination.

Sam’s Club Member’s Mark Chocolate Silk Pie

This week, Sam’s Club content creator @samsclubfavorites revealed that its Member’s Mark Chocolate Silk Pie is back. The pie has a chocolate filling inside a chocolate cookie crust, and it’s finished with whipped topping and chocolate curls. If you’re not a fan of chocolate, you’d best walk on by; this pie doesn’t do things by halves.

One of the problems with it, though, was that when the Chocolate Silk Pie was first released in late 2025, it replaced a former fan favorite, Sam’s Club’s French Silk Pie. Hey, if it was better than the former one, surely people would love it, right? Well, sadly, a lot of customers felt it wasn’t. Shortly after the Member’s Mark Chocolate Silk Pie hit stores, the listing for it on the Sam’s Club website was immediately hit with a flurry of one-star reviews. People hated the change from a pastry crust to a chocolate cookie crust; the filling wasn’t chocolatey enough; the topping was gummy. The pie definitely had its fair share of fans (it boasts a 3.5 out of 5-star rating, which isn’t too bad) – but there were plenty of detractors.

So…Has It Changed?

At this point, it’s hard to tell. In the eight months since it’s been gone, Sam’s Club does seem to have made some alterations, if we’re going on visuals alone: It now looks as though the pie is totally covered in whipped topping, instead of just having a ring around the outside. That cookie crust is still there, though – although Sam’s Club may have tweaked the recipe for it and for its filling. For its own success’ sake, we hope a couple of revisions have been made — but the proof will be, quite literally, in the pudding here.