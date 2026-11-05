Costco’s Latest Snack Drop Already Has The Seal Of Approval

Costco is a treasure trove for snacks. We all know it – but it’s worth repeating once more. It feels like every week, the bulk-buy store is releasing a new treat that bears investigating, to add to its already bulging selection of shelf-bound and food court snacks, and more often than not, they hit the spot with customers. And just when you thought you wouldn’t be able to find a good stuffed bagel mini there…it hits you out of the blue with a killer option.

You can see where I’m going with this, of course. Costco’s just dropped a new mini bagel snack, and people are already obsessed.

Bagelista Stuffed Bagel Minis

Costco is now stocking Bagelista’s Stuffed Bagel Minis in its freezer section, and if I’m being totally honest here, these things look lethal. Bagelista specializes in making bake-at-home bagels, partly cooked versions of the bread that are ready in just a few minutes. All the fermenting, all the flavoring, all the kneading – that’s done ahead of time. You just reap the reward of a fresh-tasting bagel.

Its Stuffed Bagel Minis, which come in a 20-pack, are filled with real cream cheese and pack 10 grams of protein per serving (although I’d hazard a guess that most people aren’t eating these as a gym snack, but it’s nice to know that they can contribute somewhat to your gains, I guess). At Costco, they cost just under $13 per bag. I’m currently conjuring mental images of dipping these into a marinara sauce or a thousand island dressing, and let me tell you, I think it’s time for my lunch.

The People Approve

So far, Bagelista’s Stuffed Bagel Minis are getting a very warm response from Costco customers, who have been busy praising them over on @costcobuys post about their presence in stores. “They are so good!!!” said one person, while another said they’re on their fourth bag of them in just two weeks. The marketing’s being done for you here, Bagelista. Nicely done.

As with a lot of non-Kirkland Costco drops, though, Bagelista’s Stuffed Bagel Minis aren’t currently available everywhere. Costco likes to work with smaller brands, but this can come at the cost of geographical reach; as such, you might find it tricky to track down Bagelista’s products at Costco’s on the West Coast. Keep an eye out, though, as they may well be at a store near you soon. If the response from customers is anything to go by, there’s a lot of demand for these things.