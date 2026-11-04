Taco Bell May Have Shrunk Its Nachos, And Customers Aren’t Happy

Change is never in short supply at Taco Bell. Usually, though, change comes in the form of addition. What I mean by this is that the chain is constantlydropping new items, thereby expanding its menu to ever-inflated proportions and, at times, slightly wearing out its customers. In doing so, though, sometimes people can get…distracted. Blindsided by all the shiny things going on. And then, change happens somewhere else.

In the last couple of weeks, customers have noticed a change they’re pretty unhappy about. You may be getting fewer nachos than you’re used to going forward.

Nachos BellGrande: Not So Grande?

Taco Bell customers have recently noticed that their local stores have changed the packaging for their Nachos BellGrande, which, as many people will know, previously came in a plastic tub. Now, diners are being served their nachos in a paper container. On an environmental and waste level, this is undeniably a positive move – but apparently, these paper containers have less capacity than the previous plastic ones.

As a result, people are now getting less in their Nachos BellGrande portions than previously, while still paying the same price. In short: Shrinkflation has struck again. It will come as no surprise that Taco Bell customers are not happy about any of this. “ For what you get now, it has become TOO OVERPRICED,” said one person on Reddit, who kicked off a big discussion on the nachos’ size. “Plain and simple— the box is smaller and gives less room for toppings. Period,” stated another unhappy customer. While it’s hard to exactly measure the difference, some people are saying that the new boxes could be up to half the size of the old ones.

All Change Here

Taco Bell has been known to serve its Nachos BellGrande in different containers from time to time, but now that multiple customershave noticed that their order is coming in paper instead of plastic, this seems to now be the standard service method for this dish. Sadly, it’s just one of many examples of shrinkflation that people have noticed over the last few years at Taco Bell. Its burritos have faced repeated accusations of shrinkflation, and even its drinks have been called out for having less in them than they used to.

Sadly…this is the modern way. Fast food chains simply can’t resist shrinking their items, to the chagrin of their customers. Social media may be the root of a lot of society’s current ills, but at least it serves as an avenue for people to warn other customers where they might be wasting their money.