Tim Hortons’ Holiday Menu Is Giving Dunkin’ A Run For Its Money

‘Tis the season to be eating, drinking, and generally bathed in cookie butter. This flavor is absolutely everywhere as we gallop towards the end of 2026, and alongside chocolate brands like Ghirardelli putting it in their festive candy and Aldi putting it in its cheese (yep), we’re also seeing a strong showing of cookie butter on fast-food menus. A couple of weeks ago, we brought you news of Dunkin’s festive menu, which featured no less than five separate cookie butter drinks. The flag was planted firmly in the ground: Here’s the place for all your buttery, cookie-y needs.

Well, Tim Hortons isn’t standing for that. The fast food chain’s holiday menu is on its way, and like Dunkin’, it’s got a lot of cookie butter going on.

Tim Hortons Holiday Menu

This week, food content creator @markie_devo dropped Tim Hortons’ new holiday menu on Instagram – and while the brand has yet to officially confirm it, we’d say it’s fairly certain these will be gracing your local store soon (the fact that Tim Hortons US commented “happy holidays” on the post seems to suggest they’re not too upset about the information being out there). According to @markie_devo, this menu is due to drop today, November 4, at participating locations for a limited time.

As mentioned, cookie butter’s a key feature here. Tim Hortons’ holiday menu has three cookie butter drinks: a Cookie Butter Iced Capp, a Cookie Butter Iced Latte, and a regular Cookie Butter Latte. All three of them are flavored with Biscoff and blended with cookie crumbles. Tim Hortons also has a Biscoff Croissant, which features a creamy Biscoff spread and whipped topping inside.

Those of you with good memories for Tim Hortons menus will remember that this isn’t the first time it’s featured Biscoff in its lineup: In fact, it did so last holiday season. As such, these cookie butter menu items are, in effect, remounts from 2025. We guess Tim Hortons got there before it was a trend, huh?

More Treats!

Alongside the stars of its menu – ie., its cookie butter items – Tim Hortons is also offering a couple of other festive bakes this year, in the form of Holiday Sugar Cookies, Hot Cocoa Muffins, Gingerbread Timbits Platter, and Gingerbread Ornaments. Something for everyone here, people!

So, how will Tim Hortons fare in the cookie butter wars this year? Dunkin’s not the only competition: McDonald’s also has a new range of cookie butter coffees, some of which taste much better than others. It’s looking to be a busy few months for this flavor, but given that Tim Hortons has been championing it for a while, we think it lays a claim to being up there with the best.