Trader Joe’s Dropped A Festive Version Of Its Famous Sheet Cakes & We’re Not Sharing

Trader Joe’s mini sheet cakes are the stuff of minor legend. Everyone loves these desserts (well, unless you dislike cakes, or sheets, or a combination of the two). It’s not hard to see why: They’re large enough to share if you’re feeling generous, but small enough to get away with having for yourself in a couple of sittings; they’re tasty; they’re good-quality; and they’re affordable. What’s not to like?

They’re also varied. Trader Joe’s is debuting new and reviving old flavors of its mini sheet cakes, from its new Toasted Coconut Mini Sheet Cake that arrived earlier this year (which we loved), to its returning Lemon Flavored Mini Sheet Cake that walked back through its doors after an unusual absence. And now? It’s time to get festive.

Trader Joe’s Gingerbread Mini Sheet Cake

Trader Joe’s is dropping a new Gingerbread Mini Sheet Cake for the 2026 holiday period, and it looks just as good as its others. This 18-ounce cake is built with a gingerbread-flavored crumb, with a cinnamon cream cheese frosting on top and a cookie crumb topping dusted over to seal the deal. Like its other cakes, it’ll be priced at $5.99 (curiously, the price has disappeared from the Trader Joe’s website, but a screengrab from @traderjoesobsessed on Instagram seems to confirm this).

As you’d probably expect from a gingerbread sheet cake, this will be a limited-time item – so snap it up before the festive season is through and bask in the spicy, cozy glory of it all. All you need is a spoon. One thing to mention, though, is that this cake may not be in a store near you just yet: While Trader Joe’s has it listed on its website, it hasn’t been spotted at Trader Joe’s locations. All in good time, people, all in good time.

Building Buzz

Trader Joe’s Gingerbread Mini Sheet Cake may not have arrived in stores, but people are counting the days until it does. “Ommmgggg this is something I dreamed of!!!!” said a comment on @traderjoesobsessed’s post about it, while several others asked about the release date and said they were lining it up for their weekly shop.

I get why. A good gingerbread-flavored cake is hard to come by: Either it’s too dry, or the spices don’t quite pop enough, or it’s cloyingly sweet. But I have faith that Trader Joe’s will nail this one, given how consistently crowd-pleasing its other mini sheet cakes are. Plus, the fact that this is a mini cake is a coup for people who like the taste of gingerbread, but not enough to buy a full-sized bake. I suspect this will be a big hit.