Spooner’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both steady full-time work and super-flexible casual shifts. If you like small-town life with strong medical teams, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Essentia Health

Essentia Health Location: Spooner, WI (Spooner Clinic, attached to a 24-bed hospital)

(Spooner Clinic, attached to a 24-bed hospital) Type: Full-time

Salary: Around $345,449+ with potential bonuses/incentives

Outpatient-only family medicine with no hospital call and a light 1-in-13 call rotation focused on clinic and nursing home patients. Work in a brand-new, state-of-the-art clinic, use EPIC, and join a multi-specialty team in a lake-country town known for outdoor fun.

Employer: Dove Healthcare

Dove Healthcare Location: Spooner, WI

Type: Listed as full-time employer , but this role is casual / per-diem

Listed as , but this role is Salary: Not listed

Pick your own days and hours in a casual OT role with paid travel time and mileage if you float to other sites. You’ll work in a modern therapy gym, enjoy manageable productivity expectations, and get access to benefits (including PTO from day one, 401(k) match, and tuition help) depending on hours.

Employer: Dove Healthcare

Dove Healthcare Location: Spooner, WI

Type: Casual / per-diem

Salary: Not listed

Flexible COTA role where you choose your schedule and can work at one or multiple Dove locations, with paid travel time and mileage. Enjoy state-of-the-art therapy gyms, a supportive rehab team, and benefits that start on your hire date (like PTO, gym reimbursement, and 401(k) match for eligible staff).

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.