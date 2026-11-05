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Spooner

Spooner Memorial Library closed Nov. 6 for training

7 days ago
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Spooner Memorial Library will be closed on Friday, 2026-11-06 for a Team Training Day. The library will still receive and process deliveries, but items will not be ready for pickup until Saturday, 2026-11-07.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Spooner Memorial Library

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