SPOONER — It takes a moment for your eyes to adjust as you step from the bright November morning into the darkness of Spooner’s new Winter Artisan Market in the old railroad yards. You might even hear shoppers commenting on the location before you can focus.

“Look at those incredible old timbers,” said one.

“My grandfather and father worked in this building,” adds another.

“What a great old building; so much history,” says yet another.

It is the history of Spooner’s railroad past. The Winter Artisan Market is set in the old Spooner Roundhouse. One can only imagine how much town history took place there and who might have walked through the building, which is the scene of ongoing renovation.

With a little imagination, you can almost hear the voices of the old-time railroaders as they call out schedules, the chugging trains as they move on the tracks, the historic train whistles and bells. You can smell the wood, the steam and even coal as it powers the engines.

Are you surrounded by ghosts from 1885, 1926 or just Winter Artisan Market shoppers from 2026? In the darkness, for just a split second, it is hard to tell.

Then you focus, and your eyes catch the twinkling Christmas lights of the trees scattered throughout the market. Pick a tag off the Giving Tree and help someone in need for Christmas! Trees are also located at Round Man Brewing and Smokehouse during business hours.

Wandering through the market, you come across many stations, such as local authors selling books, honey, pies, syrups, coffee, toys, pottery, candles, homemade soaps, jewelry, various arts and crafts, homemade bread and other baked goods, clothing and much more. And this is just the beginning.

Carissa Stockton is the manager of the Winter Artisan Market, which is open Saturdays through Dec. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“It will grow,” she said. “We are getting more and more people coming in, it will get bigger. Santa will be here on Dec. 12.”

If you are interested in taking part, or want more information, contact Stockton at 406.223.6590.