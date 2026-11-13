SPOONER — Rails on Trails high school and middle school teams braved the rain last week to start practicing on roller skis.

The athletes’ first CXC competitions will take place the weekend of Dec. 12 in Duluth, Minn., and Dec. 19 in Cable, as well as a league race Dec. 15 in Minocqua. Natalie Eichten and Cade Hamilton, last year’s middle school state champions, move up to the high school category this year. Reid Hagen and Theo Kohl are also looking forward to a competitive season as seniors this year. The team is excited to welcome several new middle school skiers this year. No experience is necessary and athletes are still welcome to join the team. Watch for youth athletes zooming around town on their roller skis in the coming weeks and give them a wave if you see them. High school athletes meet daily. The middle school athletes practice three days a week.

Signup is also open for the youth ski season, which will start Jan. 4, 2027. The youth program meets Mondays at the City Park from 4 to 5 p.m. and is a low-cost way to try out skiing, with equipment rental available. This program is available for youth in third to sixth grade. Youth in grades three to six who have previously skied with the youth program and would like to ski an additional day each week are invited to sign up for the Light Rails program. Light Rails meets on Mondays and Thursdays. Signup is available at railsontrails.org.