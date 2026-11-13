EVERGREEN TOWNSHIP — A few miles outside of Spooner, at the Evergreen Town Hall, there is a place where residents can access technology to keep them informed about happenings in the community, create new opportunities or simply complete a form. No account, no subscription and no payment are needed.

But it’s more than a computer lab. It’s a visible reminder of what can happen when communities, local leaders and technology providers work together to expand access and opportunity.

What many homes and businesses need is access to the same level of high-speed internet found in larger metropolitan areas.

Today, through projects like the USDA Community Connect initiative, Mosaic Technologies is helping close that gap for families, students and businesses throughout the Spooner area.

For students, that means having dependable access to online learning resources, research tools and educational opportunities, regardless of where they live. A student on a rural road outside Spooner should have the same ability to complete assignments, participate in virtual learning and prepare for the future as students anywhere else in Wisconsin.

For businesses, fiber Internet creates opportunities for growth. Local retailers, manufacturers, professional offices and entrepreneurs increasingly depend on cloud-based systems, video communications and online platforms to serve customers and operate efficiently. Reliable connectivity helps businesses improve productivity, support employees and compete in an increasingly connected and competitive economy.

“When businesses have the technology, they need to succeed, entire communities benefit,” said Chris Fitzgerald, Mosaic’s director of Public Relations.

Access to reliable broadband impacts nearly every aspect of modern life. From health care appointments and online banking to remote work opportunities and staying connected with family, dependable Internet service has become essential infrastructure for communities of every size.

In many ways, technology is about people more than it is about Internet speeds and Mosaic can make these investments because community has been at the core of the company for more than a century.

The organization traces its roots back to 1907, when residents in northwestern Wisconsin came together to build connectivity for their communities. Today, that same community-focused approach continues as Mosaic expands fiber Internet access throughout the region, helping ensure rural communities have access to the technology needed to thrive in a connected world. It’s an investment not only in infrastructure, but in the long-term success of the community itself.

“From supporting local businesses through our partnerships with the Spooner Chamber and Washburn County Economic Development to providing scholarships to local students, we’re proud to be part of the communities we serve,” Fitzgerald said.

Residents interested in learning more about fiber Internet availability or upcoming expansion plans are encouraged to contact Mosaic Technologies at 715.458.5400 or visit ExperienceMosaic.com.