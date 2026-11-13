SHELL LAKE — Monday, Nov. 16, at 4 p.m. is Talking Books at the Shell Lake Public Library.

This non-traditional book club meets on the third Monday of the month. Each member shares the books or books they’ve read that month. Discussions often lead other participants to suggest similar books or movies. Before you know it, you’re walking away with new and unexpected titles to add to your list.

Teen and friends choose an activity at Teen Night Friday, Nov. 20, at 4 p.m. at the library. There will be several available: beading supplies, other crafting materials, as well as board and card games. Meet friends for games or creative time, and don’t forget about the pizza. This program is sponsored by the Washburn County AODA Mini-Grant through Healthy WashCo and the Washburn County Board the third Friday of each month.

Come spend an hour with other kids using your imagination to build without limits on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 4 p.m. at Lego Legends at the library. We meet once a month on the last Tuesday, unless noted otherwise.

The Click & Learn program with Digital Navigator Jake Koval Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library is offered through a partnership with the Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board. It aims to connect with people and grow technical skills, even if they are starting at square one. Get help with basic computer, technology and Internet skills. Bring your own devices, use the library’s public computers or try one of the laptops available. For example, people might get help with crating an email, setting up a telehealth account, learning to use the Internet, using Libby or other library resources or learning some tricks on their devices. Registration is required; reserve a time slot with Koval at 715.201.8493 or jkoval@nwwib.com.

Stop by Church of the Nazarene in Spooner Wednesday, Nov. 25, for Books & Bread, a drive-up food distribution, starting at 10:30 a.m. Free food to anyone in need. You may pick up for other families, with a four-family-per-vehicle limit. The only information collected is the total number of household members per age group. If able, bring your own bags or boxes. Books & Bread is brought to you by Feed My People, Spooner Memorial Library, Shell Lake Public Library, Church of the Nazarene and Community First Washburn County.