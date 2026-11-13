SPOONER — The Spooner School Board adopted the 2026-27 tax levy at their annual meeting Monday, Oct. 26.

Finance Director Trish Vasquez and Supt. Dr. Marggie Banker gave the budget presentation. The district total levy for 2026-27 is $19,820,673. Vasquez said they are looking at a deficit of $1.4 million for the fiscal year, which is “less than we had anticipated.”

Banker said what influences the budget primarily is aid, federal funds and other resources such as grants. The district hasn’t had to do short-term borrowing.

The enrollment trend continues to decline across the state. Banker said this year, they have just over 1,100 students enrolled.

“We’ve been working to address (these challenges),” she said.

Fewer students open enrolled out this year than the past, she added.

Vasquez said that in the Heart O’ North Conference, Spooner Area School District’s mill rate is significantly below Barron and above St. Croix Falls, close to the state average, at $6.17.

“That’s a point of pride,” she said.

Not every school district’s levies are finalized yet.

General aid is down 15% and “we do plan for it,” Vasquez said.

Per-pupil aid is at $745 per student.

Board member John Hedlund thanked the team for a good job doing things “on a much tighter budget.”

The 2026-27 tax levy was adopted formally at a special meeting following the annual meeting.

In other action:

The board established members’ salaries.The board authorized reimbursement of board members for actual and necessary expenses incurred when traveling in performance of duties at $51.75 per day, plus actual expenses (out-of-district).The next annual meeting was set for Monday, Oct. 25, 2027, at 6 p.m. at a location to be determined.