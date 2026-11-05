Town of Chicog road closure notification

CHICOG - The Washburn County Highway Department's closure of Lower McKenzie Road in the Town of Chicog will continue Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 9-10.

The department closed s short section of Lower McKenzie Road from McKenzie Creek Road to Zehm. Road for beam guard repair. The road will be closed from approximately 7:30 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. Access will be maintained for emergency response vehicles and buses. There will be no posted detour.