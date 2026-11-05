Holiday events bring Christmas cheer to Spooner Health

SPOONER – Three Christmas-themed events are coming to Spooner Health. The events are organized by the Volunteers of Spooner Health, who work tirelessly throughout the year to support a variety of programs within the hospital and out in the community. Their initiatives include awarding scholarships to students pursuing degrees in health care, donating equipment such as scales to assist patients with Congestive Heart Failure (CHF), purchasing teaching mannequins for staff education, donating personal hygiene items to those in need and much more.

Christmas Open House

Get a head start on your holiday shopping at the Christmas Open House, held in the gift shop. Come shop our selection of Christmas décor, stocking stuffers and gifts Thursday, Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 20, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Spooner Health Gift Shop, 1280 Chandler Dr.

Nutman at Spooner Health

The Nutman Co. is coming to town! Offering 200 fine-quality nuts, chocolates, snack mixes and candies, the two-day Nutman sale is just in time to stock up for your holiday treats and shop for the hard-to-buy-for person on your list on Thursday, Nov. 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 20, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Spooner Health main conference room.

36th-annual Love Light Ceremony

On Monday, Dec. 7, this year, the Volunteers of Spooner Health will host their annual Love Light Ceremony at 2 p.m. in the main lobby at Spooner Health. The event features live music, a ceremony and refreshments. Community members may make a minimum donation of $5 and “purchase” a red, blue or white light.

 White lights: in memory of someone

 Red lights: in honor of someone

 Blue lights: for peace or for someone who has or is serving our country

In previous years, more than 120 lights have adorned the tree to honor and remember loved ones. Forms for purchasing a light can be found at www.SpoonerHealth.com/love-light or by stopping by the main registration desk.

Volunteers of Spooner Health

Formerly known as the Spooner Hospital Auxiliary, the Volunteers of Spooner Health have been serving at the Spooner Hospital since 1955. The group supports the hospital and the health of the Spooner community through financial contributions and service projects. Their roles include serving as hospital greeters and escorts, managing the Spooner Health Gift Shop, coordinating the scholarship program, as well as fundraising for various patient and hospital needs.