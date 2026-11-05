Minong car accident results in fatalities

MINONG - A vehicle crash on Wednesday, Nov. 24, in Douglas County resulted in two fatalities.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Northern Region Spooner Post, the crash occurred at 5:57 p.m. on Highway 63 North at mile marker 191 near Minong.

State Patrol and the Washburn and Douglas county sheriff’s offices responded to the crash. Preliminary evidence from the crash scene indicated that a vehicle was traveling south in the northbound lanes when it collided with a vehicle traveling north. The drivers, James Paske, 80, Minong, and Nicholas Groszbach, 47, Hibbing, Minn., who were the only occupants of both vehicles, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

Northbound lanes of Highway 53 remained closed for approximately three hours. The crash remains under investigation by the State Patrol.

Assisting agencies included Gordon EMS, Wascott Fire and EMS and Minong Fire.