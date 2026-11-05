Ventures Unlimited invites people to 'share the love' in a raffle, auction fundraiser

SHELL LAKE — Ventures Unlimited, Inc. is inviting people to “share the love” in a fundraiser for the Spooner Thrift Shoppe.

The Spooner store “is in need of some ... general electrical updates,” said Ventures’ Colleen Strasburg.

The exit signs on the exterior doors and lighting are in need of replacing and to do more building maintenance, repairs and necessary improvements to keep up with codes, Strasburg said the electrical portion has to be addressed first. The project will help Ventures maintain safe, welcoming spaces for the individuals with disabilities it serves.

“We’ll have the nice LED lighting,” she said. “It’s going to be great. Better lighting is better for everybody.”

To raise funds, raffle tickets are now being sold for cash prizes at area establishments and businesses. The prize amounts range from $75 to $2,500.

The drawing will be held on Sunday, Feb. 14, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Klopps 5th Avenue Bar, 27 W. Fifth Ave., Shell Lake. There will be a pre-Super Bowl party and Strasburg said, “We’ll have some (silent) auction items.”

People need not be present to win.

The big money raiser is the tickets. Ventures will be selling a total of 720 tickets for $20 per piece.

Ventures is looking for businesses to help sell raffle tickets and sponsor this event. There are four levels of sponsorships: Diamond, Gold, Silver and Bronze. Sponsors will receive recognition of their support in Ventures Unlimited promotional materials related to the fundraiser.

They are also looking for donors for the auction, with items like gift certificates, merchandise, services or experiences. Business can also offer to sell raffle tickets at their locations, giving customers and employees a chance to support Ventures while having a chance to win a cash prize. Ventures will provide the tickets and information needed. To donate or become a sponsor, contact 715.468.2939 or email colleen@venturesunlimited.org.

Ventures Unlimited’s mission is to provide retail training to persons with disabilities in a safe environment.

Ventures will have a video announcement on the thrift store’s Facebook page, with a countdown on how many tickets and days are left before the main event.