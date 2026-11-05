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Court report
Operating without license/insurance
Israel Alvarado Islas, 40, Bloomington, Minn., operating commercial motor vehicle without license-non-resident on July 27, $389.50.
Timothy P. Bandoli, 40, Shell Lake, operating motor vehicle without insurance and non-registration of auto vehicle <10,000 pounds on Sept. 17, $375.86
Ruben Cervantes Tentohua, 23, Rice Lake, operating while revoked (revocation due to alcohol/controlled substance/refusal) on April 6, $379.
Dakota J. Eastman, 30, Spooner, operating motor vehicle without insurance on Sept. 7, $200.50.
Jazmin G.A. Hanson, 23, Spooner, operating motor vehicle without insurance on Sept. 12, $200.50.
Sunday Johnson, 21, Webster, operating without valid license on Sept. 11, $200.50.
Kaydee L. Mortensen, 34, Spooner, operating motor vehicle without proof of insurance and non-registration of auto vehicle <10,000 pounds on Sept. 12, $185.30.
James E. Suchy, 63, Minong, operating while suspended on Sept. 11, $200.50.
Speeding
Timothy P. Bandoli, 40, Shell Lake, speeding on expressway on Sept. 17, $250.90.
Wayne M. Bishop, 53, Appleton, Speeding on expressway on Sept. 11, $250.90.
William J. Boileau, 42, Spooner, speeding on expressway on Sept. 11, $250.90.
Clifford E. Bollinger, 78, Utica, Minn., speeding on expressway on Sept. 11, $250.90.
Tyler T. Butterfield, 49, Wisconsin Dells, speeding in 55 mph zone on July 3, $175.30.
Brian M. Carl, 28, Sun Prairie, exceeding speed zones on Sept. 17, $175.30.
Marshall N. Cooper, 19, Hayward, speeding on expressway on Sept. 12, $276.10.
Carrie S. Crosby, 63, Stone Lake, speeding in 55 mph zone on Sept. 17, $175.30.
Kyle J. Demoure, 33, Superior, speeding on expressway on Sept. 11, $301.30.
Bennett M. Fennigkoh, 18, West Salem, speeding on expressway on Sept. 12, $200.50.
Christian P. Ferguson, 28, Eau Claire, speeding on expressway on Sept. 11, $200.50.
Mark A. Flood, 55, Lake Mills, speeding on expressway on Sept. 11, $250.90.
John A. Fuchs, 74, Minonk, Ill., speeding on expressway on Sept. 11, $200.50.
Jazmin G.A. Hanson, 23, Spooner, speeding in 55 mph zone on Sept. 12, $225.70.
Ethan F. Held, 21, Comstock, speeding on expressway on Sept. 7, $250.90.
Kaitlyn J. Hewitt, 29, Columbus, Ind., speeding on expressway on Sept. 11, $250.90.
Makai K. Hight, 20, Birchwood, speeding on expressway on Sept. 11, $250.90.
Daniel J. Hunter II, 30, Webster, speeding in 55 mph zone on Sept. 19, $200.50.
Frederick A. Jeske, 62, Naperville, Ill., speeding on expressway on Sept. 11, $200.50.
Sundance Johnson, 21, Webster, speeding on expressway on Sept. 11, $276.10.
Randall C. Klemann, 61, Hugo, Minn., speeding in 55 mph zone on Sept. 17, $175.30.
Stephen A. Klima, 61, Schaumburg, Ill., speeding on expressway on Sept. 12, $200.50.
Lucas J. Krabbenhoft, 32, Blackduck, Minn., speeding on expressway on Sept. 11, $250.90.
Chelsea R. Larson, 33, Webster, speeding in 55 mph zone on Sept. 17, $200.50.
Reid E. Lawrence, 24, Shoreview, Minn., speeding in 55 mph zone on Sept. 12, $200.50.
Eileen F. Lysaker, 82, Hayward, speeding in 55 mph zone on Sept. 13, $175.30.
Nicholas J. Madge, 28, Minneapolis, speeding in 55 mph zone on Sept. 10, $200.50.
Robert A. Manor, 62, Madison, speeding on expressway on Sept. 11, $250.90.
Mark A. Matheiu, 54, Pleasant Prairie, speeding on expressway on Sept. 11, $200.50.
Elizabeth G. Mathison, 20, Cumberland, speeding on expressway on Sept. 11, $200.50.
Matthew A. McDonald, 45, Lakeville, Minn., speeding on expressway on Sept. 12, $200.50.
Robert R. McQuade, 31, Saginaw, Minn., speeding on expressway on Sept. 11, $200.50.
Madden R. Mercado, 18, Oshkosh, speeding on expressway on Sept. 13, $200.50.
Bradley A. Molbeck, 33, Union, Ill., speeding on expressway on Sept. 11, $250.90.
Jennifer L. Nelson, 41, Spooner, speeding in 55 mph zone on July 12, $175.30.
Seth A. Neumann, 38, Superior, speeding on expressway on Sept. 17, $276.10.
Robert W. Nielsen, 65, Pleasant Prairie, speeding on expressway on Sept. 11, $276.10.
Grace A.J. Nonnemacher, 21, Duluth, Minn., speeding on expressway on Sept. 11, $200.50.
Kayla M. Nyre, 33, Eau Claire, speeding on expressway on Sept. 11, $200.50.
Mark M. Papko, 35, Baraboo, speeding on expressway on Sept. 11, $200.50.
Richard I. Parker, 28, Houston, speeding on expressway on Sept. 8, $250.90.
Nicholas G. Popvich, 82, Chicago, speeding on expressway on Sept. 17, $276.10.
Robert A. Sisk, 54, Chatham, Ill., speeding on expressway on Sept. 11, $200.50.
Tyler J. Tolan, 30, Eau Claire, speeding on expressway on Sept. 18, $250.90.
Sheryl L. Vieau, 73, Duluth, Minn., speeding on expressway on Sept. 11, $200.50.
Anthony W. Walker, 37, Andover, Minn., speeding in 55 mph zone on Sept. 12, $200.50.
Traffic violations
Cemstone Ready Mix Inc., New Richmond, violating Class A highway weight limits on Sept. 17, $312.45.
Dakota J. Eastman, 30, Spooner, operating vehicle with height modifications on Sept. 7, $200.50.
Randy R. Fosberg III, 28, Minong, operating with restricted controlled substance-first offense on Aug. 25, 2025, $968.
Kayson S. Olson, 20, Solon Springs, operating with restricted controlled substance-first offense on July 4, 2025, $968.
Markieth J. Philippi, 27, Shell Lake, vehicle passenger failure to wear seat belt on Sept. 17, $10.
Kazimierz D. Skrivseth, 24, St. Anthony Villa, Minn., obstructed driver’s vision-front view on Sept. 11, $175.30.
Restraining order violations
Bradley J. Hetchler, 35, St. Pul, two counts of violating harassment restraining order injunction on May 3 and 20, 2025, and felony bail jumping on Jan. 10, $1,404.
Drugs
Brianna M. Holten, 36, Barron, possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs on July 12, 2024, $1,036.
Kayson S. Olson, 20, Solon Springs, two counts of possession of THC on Sept. 18, 2025, and Jan. 16, $886.
OWI
Brianna M. Holten, 36, Barron, operating while intoxicated-first offense (with passenger
Sundance Johnson, 21, Shell Lake, operating while intoxicated-first offense on Sept. 11, $1,062.50.
Unlawful phone use
Brody R. Selzler, 29, Eau Claire, unlawful phone use-threatening harm on Oct. 30, 2024, $330.50.
Theft
Ashley M. Sturgul, 38, Webster, county retail theft-intentionally take on March 16, $319.49.
Equipment violations
Transport Services Unlimited of Shell Lake Inc., Shell Lake, vehicle equipment violations-group three on Sept. 17, $175.30.