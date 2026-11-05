Baltderdash to perform in Shell Lake this weekend

SHELL LAKE — Eau Claire saxophonist Sue Orfield returns to the Shell Lake Arts Center with her band Balterdash on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. in the Erika Quam Memorial Theatre.

Orfield knew what she wanted to play the moment she heard a tenor saxophone on the radio while riding on a school bus as a child. She picked up the horn in fifth grade, at age 10, and it came naturally. She has played piano even longer, since first grade, and still uses the keyboard to write music and accompany her students.

Today, Orfield is a freelance musician who leads and plays in several bands. She has been on the stage wth Bo Diddley, Bobby McFerrin, the Indigo Girls, Ann Wilson (Heart), Dizzy Gillespie, Ivan Neville and Jo Dee Messina. You can find her performing in the Twin Cities a couple of times a month and across Wisconsin.

Her ties to Shell Lake run deep: She attended the Arts Center as a high school camper and has taught at its jazz camps several times.

Balterdash features Orfield with Dustin DeGolier, who also teaches at the Arts Center’s Rock Band Camp each summer, John Utphall, Randy Sinz and, new this year, Michael Pilhofer on drums. The band blends bluegrass, Celtic and Americana, playing original tunes by Orfield and DeGolier. Audiences get to hear the stories behind the songs, with plenty of laughter and off-the-cuff jokes along the way.

When asked about the power of music to touch souls, Orfield said, “As musicians, we live for those moments when we have connected with people’s hearts and with our own hearts. That connection opens hearts and people remember something precious to them.

You can order your tickets online in advance by scanning the QR code or get them at the door the night of the concert.