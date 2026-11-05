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Washburn County

Trick or treat! Haunting fun at Halloween

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pZkmZ_1Gn9oAJ500

WASHBURN COUNTY — Witches cackled and werewolves howled! Ghosts floated over the streets and mummies walked upright, their arms stretched out. There were vampires, zombies, evil clowns, frightening space aliens and Frankenstein monsters. And, of course, there were plenty of superheroes to battle them — Spider-Man and the Hulk were everywhere!

It was a spooky Halloween evening in the area, and the kids were out in good numbers, enjoying events in Spooner, Shell Lake, Northwood and wherever popcorn ball and candy bars were being given out.

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