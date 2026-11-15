Spokane has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance at love. From bouncy puppies to a gentle senior, these pups are hoping for a cozy home and a family to call their own.

Breed: Great Pyrenees / Australian Shepherd mix

Great Pyrenees / Australian Shepherd mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White / Brown / Chocolate

White / Brown / Chocolate Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: SpokAnimal

Phone: (509) 534-8133

Molly is a young Great Pyrenees/Aussie mix pup with a beautiful white and brown coat. She’s still a baby, so she’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and lots of patience as she grows into a big, smart dog.

👉 Meet Molly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Cattle Dog / Australian Shepherd mix Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: White / Brown / Chocolate

White / Brown / Chocolate Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: SpokAnimal

Phone: (509) 534-8133

Tramp is a 3‑month‑old cattle dog mix puppy who came to SpokAnimal in rough shape after reportedly losing his mom. With medical care and time in a loving foster home, he’s now thriving and ready for a forever family. As a cattle dog/Aussie mix, he’ll likely be active and smart, so he’ll do best with people who can give him exercise, training, and structure.

👉 Meet Tramp and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Cattle Dog / Australian Shepherd mix Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: White / Black

White / Black Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: SpokAnimal

Phone: (509) 534-8133

Lady is a 3‑month‑old cattle dog mix who, like her brothers, survived a very hard start after reportedly losing her mom and fending for herself. Thanks to medical care and a caring foster home, she’s now on a much happier path and is ready to join a patient, loving family who can guide her through puppyhood.

👉 Meet Lady and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (small)

Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (small) Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: SpokAnimal

Phone: (509) 534-8133

Leslie is a senior terrier mix with a soft white coat who’s looking for a calm, comfortable home to enjoy her golden years. Her lower adoption fee makes it a bit easier to open your heart and home to an older dog who still has plenty of love to give.

👉 Meet Leslie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Spokane, WA area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Call SpokAnimal at (509) 534-8133 or visit their listings to learn more, schedule a meet-and-greet, or start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.