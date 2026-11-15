Spokane has some wonderful cats waiting for loving homes right now—from tiny kittens to calm adults. Here are a few who might be the perfect match for your family.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red & White

Orange/Red & White Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: SpokAnimal — (509) 534-8133

A tiny orange-and-white girl with classic kitten energy, ready to grow up in a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet Jessie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Spokane Humane Society — (509) 467-5235

A fluffy orange youngster with a soft coat and lots of life ahead of him.

👉 Meet Pumpkin Spice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $45

Shelter: Spokane Humane Society — (509) 467-5235

A beautiful tortie adult, perfect if you’re looking for a more settled companion.

👉 Meet Sweetie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Spokane Humane Society — (509) 467-5235

A sweet brown tabby kitten ready to learn all about home life.

👉 Meet Butternut and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Spokane Humane Society — (509) 467-5235

A lovely adult tabby who may be a great fit if you want a cat past the wild kitten stage.

👉 Meet Pocket and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Spokane Humane Society — (509) 467-5235

A sleek gray youngster with a soft coat and plenty of curiosity.

👉 Meet Skittles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White

Black & White Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Spokane Humane Society — (509) 467-5235

A black-and-white kitten with a big name and a tiny body, ready for a forever team.

👉 Meet Chris Berman and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Spokane Humane Society — (509) 467-5235

A tiny tabby girl looking for a safe indoor home to grow up in.

👉 Meet Sia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White

Black & White Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Spokane Humane Society — (509) 467-5235

A black-and-white kitten with a newsworthy name and lots of potential.

👉 Meet Katie Couric and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Spokane Humane Society — (509) 467-5235

A striped little tabby boy with a fun veggie name and a bright future.

👉 Meet Zucchini and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Spokane Humane Society — (509) 467-5235

A gorgeous longhaired orange girl, ideal if you love brushing and bonding time.

👉 Meet Ari and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: SpokAnimal — (509) 534-8133

A gray kitten with lots of growing and learning ahead of him.

👉 Meet Gaucho and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: SpokAnimal — (509) 534-8133

An orange kitten ready to ride off to a new home with his favorite humans.

👉 Meet Caballero and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair (Olivia has medium hair)

Domestic Shorthair (Olivia has medium hair) Age: About 6 months (babies/young)

About 6 months (babies/young) Gender: Aspen — Male; Olivia — Female

Aspen — Male; Olivia — Female Color: Olivia: Orange & white, medium hair, fluffy tail Aspen: Short hair, unique color and pattern that looks different in changing light

Adoption fee: $300 (bonded pair, must be adopted together)

(bonded pair, must be adopted together) Type of listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Spokane, WA)

Indoor only: Yes

These two are like a set of human twins and are bonded, so they need to stay together.

From the owner’s description:

Olivia: Outgoing, first to any activity, loves to play and eat, talkative, purrs, and enjoys cuddles/being held for short periods before she’s off to explore again.

Outgoing, first to any activity, loves to play and eat, talkative, purrs, and enjoys cuddles/being held for short periods before she’s off to explore again. Aspen: Sweet, more shy and independent, with a very striking, unusual coat that changes in different light.

They’re looking for an indoor-only home that can enjoy both Olivia’s playful side and Aspen’s gentle, quieter nature.

👉 Meet Aspen & Olivia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Spokane area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to Spokane Humane Society, SpokAnimal, or the private owner listings and set up a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.