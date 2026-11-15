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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Unique Cats Ready for Adoption in Spokane
Spokane has some wonderful cats waiting for loving homes right now—from tiny kittens to calm adults. Here are a few who might be the perfect match for your family.
Jessie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red & White
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: SpokAnimal — (509) 534-8133
A tiny orange-and-white girl with classic kitten energy, ready to grow up in a safe, loving home.
👉 Meet Jessie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pumpkin Spice
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Spokane Humane Society — (509) 467-5235
A fluffy orange youngster with a soft coat and lots of life ahead of him.
👉 Meet Pumpkin Spice and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sweetie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $45
- Shelter: Spokane Humane Society — (509) 467-5235
A beautiful tortie adult, perfect if you’re looking for a more settled companion.
👉 Meet Sweetie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Butternut
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Spokane Humane Society — (509) 467-5235
A sweet brown tabby kitten ready to learn all about home life.
👉 Meet Butternut and apply to adopt on adoptapet
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Spokane Humane Society — (509) 467-5235
A lovely adult tabby who may be a great fit if you want a cat past the wild kitten stage.
👉 Meet Pocket and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Skittles
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Spokane Humane Society — (509) 467-5235
A sleek gray youngster with a soft coat and plenty of curiosity.
👉 Meet Skittles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chris Berman
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Spokane Humane Society — (509) 467-5235
A black-and-white kitten with a big name and a tiny body, ready for a forever team.
👉 Meet Chris Berman and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sia
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Spokane Humane Society — (509) 467-5235
A tiny tabby girl looking for a safe indoor home to grow up in.
👉 Meet Sia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Katie Couric
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Spokane Humane Society — (509) 467-5235
A black-and-white kitten with a newsworthy name and lots of potential.
👉 Meet Katie Couric and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zucchini
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Spokane Humane Society — (509) 467-5235
A striped little tabby boy with a fun veggie name and a bright future.
👉 Meet Zucchini and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ari
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Spokane Humane Society — (509) 467-5235
A gorgeous longhaired orange girl, ideal if you love brushing and bonding time.
👉 Meet Ari and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gaucho
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: SpokAnimal — (509) 534-8133
A gray kitten with lots of growing and learning ahead of him.
👉 Meet Gaucho and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Caballero
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: SpokAnimal — (509) 534-8133
An orange kitten ready to ride off to a new home with his favorite humans.
👉 Meet Caballero and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bonded Pair Aspen & Olivia
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair (Olivia has medium hair)
- Age: About 6 months (babies/young)
- Gender: Aspen — Male; Olivia — Female
- Color:
- Olivia: Orange & white, medium hair, fluffy tail
- Aspen: Short hair, unique color and pattern that looks different in changing light
- Adoption fee: $300 (bonded pair, must be adopted together)
- Type of listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Spokane, WA)
- Indoor only: Yes
These two are like a set of human twins and are bonded, so they need to stay together.
From the owner’s description:
- Olivia: Outgoing, first to any activity, loves to play and eat, talkative, purrs, and enjoys cuddles/being held for short periods before she’s off to explore again.
- Aspen: Sweet, more shy and independent, with a very striking, unusual coat that changes in different light.
They’re looking for an indoor-only home that can enjoy both Olivia’s playful side and Aspen’s gentle, quieter nature.
👉 Meet Aspen & Olivia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Spokane area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to Spokane Humane Society, SpokAnimal, or the private owner listings and set up a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.