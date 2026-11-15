Spokane’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with options from historic hotels to neighborhood spots and grocery delis. If you like working with people and food, there’s a good mix of front- and back-of-house roles open.

Employer: Davidson Hospitality Group

Davidson Hospitality Group Location: Spokane, WA (Historic Davenport Hotel)

(Historic Davenport Hotel) Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.50/hr + service charge/tips (avg. $20–$30/hr)

Work in a luxury, historic hotel spa doing manicures, pedicures, gel, and nail art. Great fit if you’re licensed, detail-oriented, and want strong benefits plus hotel discounts.

Employer: Davidson Hospitality Group

Davidson Hospitality Group Location: Spokane, WA (Historic Davenport Hotel)

(Historic Davenport Hotel) Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.50/hr + service charge/tips (avg. $20–$30/hr)

Provide Swedish, deep tissue, and hot stone massages in a high-end spa setting. Ideal if you’re licensed, have 1+ year experience, and want access to solid benefits and hotel perks.

Employer: Rosauers Supermarkets Inc. (Super 1 Foods)

Location: Spokane, WA

Type: Likely part-time or full-time (not clearly stated)

Likely (not clearly stated) Pay: Not listed (weekly pay)

Not listed (weekly pay) Make sandwiches, salads, and deli favorites while helping customers at a busy neighborhood grocery. Comes with health benefits, retirement plan, PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Phillycious

Location: Spokane, WA

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $16.00/hr

Split your time between the front counter and kitchen doing customer service, food prep, and dishwashing. Flexible schedule and employee discount make this good for students or second-job seekers.

Employer: IHOP

Location: Spokane, WA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed ( pay range includes tips )

Not listed ( ) Day-shift kitchen role cooking and prepping IHOP menu items, keeping a clean station, and helping with dish and stock tasks. Comes with healthcare and dental benefits.

Employer: IHOP

Location: Spokane, WA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed ( pay range includes tips )

Not listed ( ) Similar back-of-house role focused on cooking, plating, and kitchen cleaning, with emphasis on teamwork and fast-paced service. Includes competitive pay plus healthcare and dental.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Spokane, WA

Type: Part-time

Pay: At least local minimum wage , may be higher based on experience

At least , may be higher based on experience Help with dough prep, icing, baking support, and customer service in the bakery. Offers flexible schedules, store discounts, and access to medical, dental, 401(k), and PTO if eligible.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—Spokane food and hospitality roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.