Spokane Valley has some very special cats hoping for a safe, cozy home. Here are a few who are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 2 years old)

Young (about 2 years old) Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red Tabby

Adoption Fee: $0 (private owner rehoming)

(private owner rehoming) Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Spokane Valley, WA)

About Cheeto:

Cheeto is described as a wonderful boy who loves to cuddle. He was taken in temporarily for family, but they can’t take him back, and the dogs in his current home are causing him significant emotional stress. He needs a calmer, dog-free home where he can relax and feel safe.

If you’re looking for a loving, snuggly companion and can offer a peaceful space, Cheeto could be a perfect match.

👉 Meet Cheeto and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Gender: Male

Color: Grey

Weight: About 10.7 lbs

About Shelter: Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS)

Phone: (509) 477-2532

About Batman:

Batman is a handsome grey kitty currently waiting at SCRAPS. At just over 10 pounds, he’s a solid, medium-sized cat. The shelter listing focuses on his beautiful grey coat and healthy weight.

Call SCRAPS to learn more about his personality, whether he’s fixed, and how he does with other pets.

👉 Meet Batman and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (about 3 months old)

(about old) Gender: Male

Color: Dark Brown Tabby

Weight: About 2.7 lbs

About Adoption Fee: $120

Shelter: Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS)

Phone: (509) 477-2532

About Otis:

Otis is a tiny brown tabby kitten with medium-length fur. At around 3 months old, he’s still very much a baby and will need a family ready for kitten energy, playtime, and gentle training.

Contact SCRAPS to ask about his health, vaccines, and how he does with kids or other pets.

👉 Meet Otis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (about 3 months old)

(about old) Gender: Female

Color: Brown Tabby

Weight: About 2.1 lbs

About Adoption Fee: $120

Shelter: Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS)

Phone: (509) 477-2532

About Darla:

Darla is a petite brown tabby kitten with medium-length fur. At just over 2 pounds, she’s a little one who will need a gentle, patient home to help her grow up feeling safe and loved.

Reach out to SCRAPS for more info on her medical status, spay plans, and whether she might be a good match with your family or other pets.

👉 Meet Darla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Spokane Valley, WA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Even if you can’t adopt, sharing their profiles can help them find the families they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.