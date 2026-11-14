Spokane’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across different skill levels. Here are several solid options, from entry-level senior care to high-skill travel nursing.

Employer: American Traveler

American Traveler Location: Spokane, WA (Level II Trauma teaching hospital)

(Level II Trauma teaching hospital) Type: Contract, 13 weeks (start Dec 14, 2026 )

(start ) Schedule: Days, 4x10s (7:00 AM–5:00 PM), 40 hrs/wk

Key details: No weekends, no call, no floating; Epic EMR; patient ratio 1:10; must work 3 of 5 major winter holidays.

No weekends, no call, no floating; Epic EMR; patient ratio 1:10; must work 3 of 5 major winter holidays. Requirements: Active WA or compact RN, WOCN certification, 2+ years inpatient experience, strong wound/ostomy skills.

This is a focused wound/ostomy role in a teaching hospital—great if you’re a WOCN RN who wants stable day shifts and no weekend or on‑call.

Employer: Alderwood Manor

Location: Spokane, WA

Type: Full-time (must be able to work weekends)

(must be able to work weekends) Salary: Not listed

Help plan and run activities for residents, from crafts and music to exercise and social events. Good fit if you enjoy working with older adults and want to be up and moving instead of at a desk.

Employer: 100% Chiropractic

Location: Spokane, WA

Type: In-person (schedule not specified)

In-person (schedule not specified) Pay: $30.00 – $35.00 per hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule

Provide client-centered massage (Swedish, deep tissue, sports, prenatal, and more) with a focus on pain relief and mobility. Great if you want steady clinical-style work with room to tailor each session.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.