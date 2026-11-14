Looking for a loyal new friend in Spokane Valley, WA? These adoptable dogs at Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS) are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and brown

Black and brown Weight: 68.5 lbs

68.5 lbs Shelter: Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS)

Phone: (509) 477-2532

Timber is a handsome large mixed-breed boy with a striking black and brown coat and a solid build at about 68.5 pounds. If you’re looking for a bigger dog to share your life and your couch, Timber could be the one.

👉 Meet Timber and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tri-color

Tri-color Weight: 48 lbs

48 lbs Shelter: Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS)

Phone: (509) 477-2532

Ralph is a medium-sized mixed-breed dog with a lovely tri-color coat and a comfortable size at about 48 pounds. He may be a great fit if you want a dog who’s not too big and not too small.

👉 Meet Ralph and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and tan

Black and tan Weight: 59.4 lbs

59.4 lbs Shelter: Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS)

Phone: (509) 477-2532

Sir Newton The Second is a medium mixed-breed boy with a classic black and tan coat, weighing about 59.4 pounds. With a name like his, he’s sure to catch your eye at the shelter.

👉 Meet Sir Newton The Second and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Spokane Valley, consider visiting SCRAPS or giving them a call at (509) 477-2532 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.