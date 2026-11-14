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🐶 Playful Mixed-Breed Dogs Ready for Adoption in Spokane Valley
Looking for a loyal new friend in Spokane Valley, WA? These adoptable dogs at Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS) are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.
Timber
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black and brown
- Weight: 68.5 lbs
- Shelter: Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS)
- Phone: (509) 477-2532
Timber is a handsome large mixed-breed boy with a striking black and brown coat and a solid build at about 68.5 pounds. If you’re looking for a bigger dog to share your life and your couch, Timber could be the one.
👉 Meet Timber and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ralph
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tri-color
- Weight: 48 lbs
- Shelter: Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS)
- Phone: (509) 477-2532
Ralph is a medium-sized mixed-breed dog with a lovely tri-color coat and a comfortable size at about 48 pounds. He may be a great fit if you want a dog who’s not too big and not too small.
👉 Meet Ralph and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sir Newton The Second
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black and tan
- Weight: 59.4 lbs
- Shelter: Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS)
- Phone: (509) 477-2532
Sir Newton The Second is a medium mixed-breed boy with a classic black and tan coat, weighing about 59.4 pounds. With a name like his, he’s sure to catch your eye at the shelter.
👉 Meet Sir Newton The Second and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Spokane Valley, consider visiting SCRAPS or giving them a call at (509) 477-2532 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.