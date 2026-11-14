📅 Fish & Wildlife Commission meets Nov. 19–21 in Spokane

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will hold a hybrid meeting Nov. 19–21 at Oxford Suites, 115 West North River Drive, Spokane, WA 99201, and online.

Over the three days, commissioners will:

Hear the Director’s report

Get updates on WDFW land closures/re-openings and uses

Discuss coastal steelhead season planning and the Statewide Steelhead Management Plan

and the Hold hearings on recreational scallop rules

Review endangered, threatened, and sensitive species classifications

Take up issues around killing wolves that are attacking domestic animals

Consider land acquisitions and exchanges

Public comment is invited. Details on how to attend virtually and give verbal comment, plus the full agenda, are on the Commission webpage.

The meeting will be recorded and posted online so you can watch later if you can’t join live.