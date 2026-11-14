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Spokane
📅 Fish & Wildlife Commission hybrid meeting Nov. 19–21
11 days ago
📅 Fish & Wildlife Commission meets Nov. 19–21 in Spokane
The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will hold a hybrid meeting Nov. 19–21 at Oxford Suites, 115 West North River Drive, Spokane, WA 99201, and online.
Over the three days, commissioners will:
- Hear the Director’s report
- Get updates on WDFW land closures/re-openings and uses
- Discuss coastal steelhead season planning and the Statewide Steelhead Management Plan
- Hold hearings on recreational scallop rules
- Review endangered, threatened, and sensitive species classifications
- Take up issues around killing wolves that are attacking domestic animals
- Consider land acquisitions and exchanges
Public comment is invited. Details on how to attend virtually and give verbal comment, plus the full agenda, are on the Commission webpage.
The meeting will be recorded and posted online so you can watch later if you can’t join live.
More Info: Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet Nov. 19-21 in...
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