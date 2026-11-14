Spokane Valley has some very sweet cats waiting at SCRAPS for a safe, loving home. Here are a few of the adoptable kitties you can meet today.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Weight: 10.7 lbs

10.7 lbs Shelter: Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service ( SCRAPS )

Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service ( ) Contact: (509) 477-2532

Ricky is a handsome black kitty with a sleek coat and a solid build. If you’re looking for a classic black cat to share your home, Ricky could be the one.

👉 Meet Ricky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Gender: Male

Male Color: Tuxedo with White

Weight: 7.86 lbs

7.86 lbs Shelter: Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service ( SCRAPS )

Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service ( ) Contact: (509) 477-2532

This dapper tuxedo boy is dressed to impress in black and white. He may not have a name yet, but he’s ready for a family to call his own.

👉 Meet this tuxedo kitty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby – about 10 weeks

Baby – Gender: Female

Female Color: Torbie (tortoiseshell + tabby)

(tortoiseshell + tabby) Weight: 2.41 lbs

2.41 lbs Adoption Fee: $120

Shelter: Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service ( SCRAPS )

Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service ( ) Contact: (509) 477-2532

Maggie is a tiny torbie baby with a beautiful mix of colors in her coat. She’s still very young and will need a gentle, patient home to help her grow up safe and loved.

👉 Meet Maggie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby – about 10 weeks

Baby – Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Weight: 2.6 lbs

2.6 lbs Adoption Fee: $120

Shelter: Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service ( SCRAPS )

Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service ( ) Contact: (509) 477-2532

Bart is a young brown tabby boy with classic stripes and kitten charm. He’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new family.

👉 Meet Bart and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby – about 10 weeks

Baby – Gender: Female

Female Color: Torbie

Weight: 2.51 lbs

2.51 lbs Adoption Fee: $120

Shelter: Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service ( SCRAPS )

Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service ( ) Contact: (509) 477-2532

Lisa is another adorable torbie kitten with a lovely patterned coat. She’s small now, but she’s ready to grow up in a home where she feels safe and cared for.

👉 Meet Lisa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting SCRAPS in Spokane Valley or calling (509) 477-2532 to ask about these kitties. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.