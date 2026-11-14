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🐱 Sweet Spokane Valley Cats Ready for Adoption at SCRAPS
Spokane Valley has some very sweet cats waiting at SCRAPS for a safe, loving home. Here are a few of the adoptable kitties you can meet today.
Ricky
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Weight: 10.7 lbs
- Shelter: Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS)
- Contact: (509) 477-2532
Ricky is a handsome black kitty with a sleek coat and a solid build. If you’re looking for a classic black cat to share your home, Ricky could be the one.
👉 Meet Ricky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Unnamed Male Domestic Shorthair
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tuxedo with White
- Weight: 7.86 lbs
- Shelter: Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS)
- Contact: (509) 477-2532
This dapper tuxedo boy is dressed to impress in black and white. He may not have a name yet, but he’s ready for a family to call his own.
👉 Meet this tuxedo kitty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maggie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby – about 10 weeks
- Gender: Female
- Color: Torbie (tortoiseshell + tabby)
- Weight: 2.41 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $120
- Shelter: Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS)
- Contact: (509) 477-2532
Maggie is a tiny torbie baby with a beautiful mix of colors in her coat. She’s still very young and will need a gentle, patient home to help her grow up safe and loved.
👉 Meet Maggie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bart
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby – about 10 weeks
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Weight: 2.6 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $120
- Shelter: Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS)
- Contact: (509) 477-2532
Bart is a young brown tabby boy with classic stripes and kitten charm. He’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new family.
👉 Meet Bart and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lisa
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby – about 10 weeks
- Gender: Female
- Color: Torbie
- Weight: 2.51 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $120
- Shelter: Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS)
- Contact: (509) 477-2532
Lisa is another adorable torbie kitten with a lovely patterned coat. She’s small now, but she’s ready to grow up in a home where she feels safe and cared for.
👉 Meet Lisa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting SCRAPS in Spokane Valley or calling (509) 477-2532 to ask about these kitties. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.