Spokane has some solid admin roles right now, especially if you like helping people and keeping things organized. Here are a few worth a closer look.

Employer: St Luke’s Episcopal Church

St Luke’s Episcopal Church Location: Spokane, WA

Type: Part-time (16–24 hours/week)

Pay: $17.00 – $19.00/hour

You’ll be the main contact for the church community, handling office communications, service bulletins, scheduling, basic accounting (QuickBooks), and volunteer coordination. Good fit if you’re organized, friendly, like a flexible schedule, and have strong Microsoft Office skills.

Employer: Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center & Children’s Hospital

Location: 101 W 8th Ave, Spokane, WA

Type: Full-time, Day shift, On-site

Pay: $21.57 – $30.69/hour (base pay range)

This role supports the pediatric oncology team with patient registration, insurance authorizations, billing, scheduling, and chart management. Great if you have 2+ years of office/secretarial experience, want strong benefits, and like being part of a large healthcare system.

Employer: Shriners Children’s

Location: Spokane, WA

Type: Not stated (likely regular staff role)

Not stated (likely regular staff role) Pay: $21.64 – $32.47/hour

Support the philanthropy team with donation processing, donor letters, database updates, event planning, and community engagement. Ideal if you’re detail-oriented, have philanthropy/fundraising experience, and like mixing admin work with event support and donor relations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives you ideas for other roles to search for.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.