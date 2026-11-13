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🚌 Spokane Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Openings
Spokane’s transport scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like driving, wrenching, or doing careful delivery work. Here are a few strong picks hiring in and around Spokane, WA.
Home Daily - Class A Drivers (USPS Routes)
- Employer: AiLO Logistics
- Location: Spokane, WA
- Type: Full-time, seasonal, temporary-to-hire
- Pay: $36.24/hour (seasonal rate, up to 40 hrs/week, Dec 5–23, 2026)
- Schedule: Local routes, home daily, no overnight trips
Drive dedicated USPS mail routes with predictable schedules and familiar stops. Great if you want strong holiday pay, steady local work, and the chance to roll into a longer-term role.
Local Class B Truck Driver - Spokane, WA
- Employer: Platinum Drivers
- Location: Spokane Valley, WA
- Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, day shift starting 5:00 AM)
- Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)
Haul medical supplies and sensitive equipment with white-glove delivery to homes and healthcare sites. Good fit if you like daytime hours, steady weekday work, and weekly pay with medical, dental, and vision options.
Fleet Mechanic
- Employer: US Foods
- Location: Spokane, WA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $34.00–$36.00/hour + overtime
- Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, 10:00 PM–6:00 AM (overnight shift)
Keep a large food-service fleet safe and rolling by doing diagnostics, repairs, and preventive maintenance on diesel trucks and trailers. Comes with tool allowance, day-one medical benefits, 401(k) with company contribution, paid time off, and uniforms.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail and may lead you to related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.