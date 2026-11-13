🚌 Spokane Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Openings

Spokane’s transport scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like driving, wrenching, or doing careful delivery work. Here are a few strong picks hiring in and around Spokane, WA.

Employer: AiLO Logistics

AiLO Logistics Location: Spokane, WA

Spokane, WA Type: Full-time, seasonal, temporary-to-hire

Pay: $36.24/hour (seasonal rate, up to 40 hrs/week, Dec 5–23, 2026)

(seasonal rate, up to 40 hrs/week, Dec 5–23, 2026) Schedule: Local routes, home daily, no overnight trips

Drive dedicated USPS mail routes with predictable schedules and familiar stops. Great if you want strong holiday pay, steady local work, and the chance to roll into a longer-term role.

Employer: Platinum Drivers

Platinum Drivers Location: Spokane Valley, WA

Spokane Valley, WA Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, day shift starting 5:00 AM)

(Monday–Friday, day shift starting 5:00 AM) Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Haul medical supplies and sensitive equipment with white-glove delivery to homes and healthcare sites. Good fit if you like daytime hours, steady weekday work, and weekly pay with medical, dental, and vision options.

Employer: US Foods

Location: Spokane, WA

Spokane, WA Type: Full-time

Pay: $34.00–$36.00/hour + overtime

Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, 10:00 PM–6:00 AM (overnight shift)

Keep a large food-service fleet safe and rolling by doing diagnostics, repairs, and preventive maintenance on diesel trucks and trailers. Comes with tool allowance, day-one medical benefits, 401(k) with company contribution, paid time off, and uniforms.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail and may lead you to related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.