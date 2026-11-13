Spokane’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like community networking, technical selling, or real estate–adjacent work. Here are a few strong roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Brumley Law Firm

Brumley Law Firm Location: Spokane / Pullman / North Central WA (in-person, travel in region)

(in-person, travel in region) Type: Independent contractor ( 1099 )

Independent contractor ( ) Pay: $21–$30/hour + $100 per qualifying referral, mileage reimbursed

Grow the firm’s presence by visiting medical providers, attending community events, and building referral relationships. Great fit if you enjoy face-to-face networking, flexible contractor work, and earning extra through referral bonuses.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Location: Based in Spokane, WA (covers Tri-Cities area )

Based in (covers ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,200–$83,000 base + sales incentive plan

base + Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation/holidays/sick time, training, benefits start day one

Sell HVAC and building automation solutions to building owners and leaders, focusing on long-term service agreements. Strong option if you have field sales + HVAC/building systems experience and want a stable role with bonuses and full benefits.

Employer: Vista Title & Escrow

Location: Spokane, WA

Type: Full-time, exempt (Mon–Fri, 8–5, some evenings/weekends for events)

(Mon–Fri, 8–5, some evenings/weekends for events) Compensation: $50,000–$110,000 (base + incentives)

(base + incentives) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life, LTD, 401(k) with company contribution, FSA, PTO (starting at 160 hours/year), holidays, cell phone allowance, mileage reimbursement

Build and grow relationships with real estate and lending pros, present at broker and lender meetings, and represent Vista at industry events. Ideal if you like networking, real estate/escrow, and want a clear path to higher earnings through incentives.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on territory, quotas, and day-to-day work so you can see if it fits your style.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.