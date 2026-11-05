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Spokane
City and County seek joint homeless services proposals
7 days ago
The City of Spokane and Spokane County are issuing a joint request for proposals to combine regional funding for homelessness, housing, operations, and human services, with the goal of improving accountability, lowering barriers for service providers, and ensuring fair access to resources across the region. More information: https://t.co/52vSFY2aYT
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Spokane
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