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Spokane

Cedar/High Drive closed for water repairs

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jb7hA_1Gp93rI800

Cedar Street/High Drive is closed between 14th Avenue and 29th Avenue for water system repairs and will stay closed through Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. The City of Spokane Water Department needs to do more repair work in this area, and a detour is in place for drivers. More information: https://t.co/XUl2Eyjp67

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Spokane

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