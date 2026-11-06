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Spokane
Cedar/High Drive closed for water repairs
8 days ago
Cedar Street/High Drive is closed between 14th Avenue and 29th Avenue for water system repairs and will stay closed through Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. The City of Spokane Water Department needs to do more repair work in this area, and a detour is in place for drivers. More information: https://t.co/XUl2Eyjp67
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Spokane
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