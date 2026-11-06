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Spokane

🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Spokane

8 days ago

Spokane has some wonderful dogs looking for loving homes right now—from tiny lap pups to bouncy, active youngsters. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, this is a great time to meet your new best friend.

Amari

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IELRY_1GoOvR8e00
  • Breed: Chihuahua / Papillon mix
  • Age: Baby (female)
  • Color: Brown, white, and black (listed as white with black)
  • Adoption fee: $0 (private owner rehome)
  • Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Spokane, WA)
  • Personality notes: Described as a “little cupcake” and a cuddle bug. Very fluffy and soft, and her current owner reports no shedding noticed so far.
  • Size: About 1.5 pounds right now (tiny baby pup).
  • Reason for rehoming: Current owner’s apartment will not approve her.

Amari sounds perfect for someone wanting a very small, snuggly companion. If you can offer a safe, gentle home for a tiny puppy, she may be the one for you.
👉 Meet Amari and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Tina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aAhXT_1GoOvR8e00
  • Breed: Husky / Beagle mix
  • Age: Baby (female)
  • Color: Tan / yellow / fawn / white
  • Adoption fee: $350
  • Shelter: SpokAnimal
  • Phone: (509) 534-8133
  • Personality notes: A spunky, active puppy who grew up as a bottle baby in a home with 6 dogs total. She loves to play and would do best with other dogs and very active adopters. Not a big snuggler right now—she’d rather be out exploring and playing.
  • Special trait: Has a unique “rolling” voice thanks to her Husky/Beagle mix.

Tina is ideal for an energetic home that enjoys training, exercise, and doggy playtime.
👉 Meet Tina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Faith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hb9pn_1GoOvR8e00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium / Large)
  • Age: Baby (female)
  • Color: Brindle / white
  • Adoption fee: $300
  • Shelter: Spokane Humane Society
  • Phone: (509) 467-5235

Faith is a young brindle-and-white pup who will likely grow into a medium-to-large dog.
👉 Meet Faith and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Freya

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WTZ4D_1GoOvR8e00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium / Large)
  • Age: Baby (female)
  • Color: Brown / chocolate
  • Adoption fee: $300
  • Shelter: Spokane Humane Society
  • Phone: (509) 467-5235

Freya is a chocolate-colored puppy who will likely be medium-to-large when grown.
👉 Meet Freya and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Fergie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gbqC8_1GoOvR8e00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium / Large)
  • Age: Baby (female)
  • Color: Brindle / white
  • Adoption fee: $300
  • Shelter: Spokane Humane Society
  • Phone: (509) 467-5235

Fergie is another brindle-and-white youngster, part of the same mixed-breed group of pups.
👉 Meet Fergie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Fanny

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EJWdC_1GoOvR8e00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium / Large)
  • Age: Baby (female)
  • Color: Brindle / white
  • Adoption fee: $300
  • Shelter: Spokane Humane Society
  • Phone: (509) 467-5235

Fanny is a brindle-and-white baby listed as a mixed breed, likely to grow into a sturdy medium-to-large dog.
👉 Meet Fanny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Eeyore

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18mQH5_1GoOvR8e00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium / Large)
  • Age: Baby (male)
  • Color: Black / tan / yellow / fawn
  • Adoption fee: $300
  • Shelter: Spokane Humane Society
  • Phone: (509) 467-5235

Eeyore is a multicolored boy pup, part of the same litter group of mixed-breed babies.
👉 Meet Eeyore and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Estelle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mGJt6_1GoOvR8e00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium / Large)
  • Age: Baby (female)
  • Color: Red / golden / orange / chestnut / black
  • Adoption fee: $300
  • Shelter: Spokane Humane Society
  • Phone: (509) 467-5235

Estelle has a rich mix of red and darker colors in her coat and is another of the medium/large mixed-breed pups.
👉 Meet Estelle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Fiona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RrOnJ_1GoOvR8e00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium / Large)
  • Age: Baby (female)
  • Color: Brindle / white
  • Adoption fee: $300
  • Shelter: Spokane Humane Society
  • Phone: (509) 467-5235

Fiona is another brindle-and-white sweetheart from this puppy group, ready to grow up with a family of her own.
👉 Meet Fiona and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Oso

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KnBjW_1GoOvR8e00
  • Breed: Terrier (unknown type, medium) / Mixed Breed (Small)
  • Age: Adult (male)
  • Color: Tan / yellow / fawn / cream
  • Adoption fee: $100
  • Shelter: SpokAnimal
  • Phone: (509) 534-8133

Oso is an adult terrier mix with a soft tan-and-cream coat, looking for a fresh start in a new home.
👉 Meet Oso and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Elliot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IT29q_1GoOvR8e00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium / Large)
  • Age: Baby (male)
  • Color: Red / golden / orange / chestnut / black
  • Adoption fee: $300
  • Shelter: Spokane Humane Society
  • Phone: (509) 467-5235

Elliot is another colorful boy pup from the mixed-breed litter, ready to grow up with a family who will guide him.
👉 Meet Elliot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Brownie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fVQll_1GoOvR8e00
  • Breed: Dachshund / Golden Retriever mix
  • Age: Young (male)
  • Color: Black / tan / yellow / fawn
  • Adoption fee: $275
  • Shelter: SpokAnimal
  • Phone: (509) 534-8133

Brownie is a unique mix of Dachshund and Golden Retriever, with a multicolored coat and a lot of potential as a fun companion.
👉 Meet Brownie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these Spokane dogs caught your eye, please reach out to SpokAnimal, the Spokane Humane Society, or the private owner listed, and set up a time to learn more or meet in person. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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