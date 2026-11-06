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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Spokane
Spokane has some wonderful dogs looking for loving homes right now—from tiny lap pups to bouncy, active youngsters. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, this is a great time to meet your new best friend.
Amari
- Breed: Chihuahua / Papillon mix
- Age: Baby (female)
- Color: Brown, white, and black (listed as white with black)
- Adoption fee: $0 (private owner rehome)
- Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Spokane, WA)
- Personality notes: Described as a “little cupcake” and a cuddle bug. Very fluffy and soft, and her current owner reports no shedding noticed so far.
- Size: About 1.5 pounds right now (tiny baby pup).
- Reason for rehoming: Current owner’s apartment will not approve her.
Amari sounds perfect for someone wanting a very small, snuggly companion. If you can offer a safe, gentle home for a tiny puppy, she may be the one for you.
👉 Meet Amari and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tina
- Breed: Husky / Beagle mix
- Age: Baby (female)
- Color: Tan / yellow / fawn / white
- Adoption fee: $350
- Shelter: SpokAnimal
- Phone: (509) 534-8133
- Personality notes: A spunky, active puppy who grew up as a bottle baby in a home with 6 dogs total. She loves to play and would do best with other dogs and very active adopters. Not a big snuggler right now—she’d rather be out exploring and playing.
- Special trait: Has a unique “rolling” voice thanks to her Husky/Beagle mix.
Tina is ideal for an energetic home that enjoys training, exercise, and doggy playtime.
👉 Meet Tina and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Faith
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium / Large)
- Age: Baby (female)
- Color: Brindle / white
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Spokane Humane Society
- Phone: (509) 467-5235
Faith is a young brindle-and-white pup who will likely grow into a medium-to-large dog.
👉 Meet Faith and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Freya
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium / Large)
- Age: Baby (female)
- Color: Brown / chocolate
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Spokane Humane Society
- Phone: (509) 467-5235
Freya is a chocolate-colored puppy who will likely be medium-to-large when grown.
👉 Meet Freya and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fergie
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium / Large)
- Age: Baby (female)
- Color: Brindle / white
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Spokane Humane Society
- Phone: (509) 467-5235
Fergie is another brindle-and-white youngster, part of the same mixed-breed group of pups.
👉 Meet Fergie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fanny
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium / Large)
- Age: Baby (female)
- Color: Brindle / white
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Spokane Humane Society
- Phone: (509) 467-5235
Fanny is a brindle-and-white baby listed as a mixed breed, likely to grow into a sturdy medium-to-large dog.
👉 Meet Fanny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Eeyore
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium / Large)
- Age: Baby (male)
- Color: Black / tan / yellow / fawn
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Spokane Humane Society
- Phone: (509) 467-5235
Eeyore is a multicolored boy pup, part of the same litter group of mixed-breed babies.
👉 Meet Eeyore and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Estelle
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium / Large)
- Age: Baby (female)
- Color: Red / golden / orange / chestnut / black
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Spokane Humane Society
- Phone: (509) 467-5235
Estelle has a rich mix of red and darker colors in her coat and is another of the medium/large mixed-breed pups.
👉 Meet Estelle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fiona
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium / Large)
- Age: Baby (female)
- Color: Brindle / white
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Spokane Humane Society
- Phone: (509) 467-5235
Fiona is another brindle-and-white sweetheart from this puppy group, ready to grow up with a family of her own.
👉 Meet Fiona and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Oso
- Breed: Terrier (unknown type, medium) / Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult (male)
- Color: Tan / yellow / fawn / cream
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: SpokAnimal
- Phone: (509) 534-8133
Oso is an adult terrier mix with a soft tan-and-cream coat, looking for a fresh start in a new home.
👉 Meet Oso and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Elliot
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium / Large)
- Age: Baby (male)
- Color: Red / golden / orange / chestnut / black
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Spokane Humane Society
- Phone: (509) 467-5235
Elliot is another colorful boy pup from the mixed-breed litter, ready to grow up with a family who will guide him.
👉 Meet Elliot and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Brownie
- Breed: Dachshund / Golden Retriever mix
- Age: Young (male)
- Color: Black / tan / yellow / fawn
- Adoption fee: $275
- Shelter: SpokAnimal
- Phone: (509) 534-8133
Brownie is a unique mix of Dachshund and Golden Retriever, with a multicolored coat and a lot of potential as a fun companion.
👉 Meet Brownie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these Spokane dogs caught your eye, please reach out to SpokAnimal, the Spokane Humane Society, or the private owner listed, and set up a time to learn more or meet in person. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.