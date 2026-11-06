🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Spokane

Spokane has some wonderful dogs looking for loving homes right now—from tiny lap pups to bouncy, active youngsters. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, this is a great time to meet your new best friend.

Breed: Chihuahua / Papillon mix

Chihuahua / Papillon mix Age: Baby (female)

Baby (female) Color: Brown, white, and black (listed as white with black)

Brown, white, and black (listed as white with black) Adoption fee: $0 (private owner rehome)

(private owner rehome) Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Spokane, WA)

Personality notes: Described as a “little cupcake” and a cuddle bug . Very fluffy and soft , and her current owner reports no shedding noticed so far .

Described as a and a . Very , and her current owner reports . Size: About 1.5 pounds right now (tiny baby pup).

About right now (tiny baby pup). Reason for rehoming: Current owner’s apartment will not approve her.

Amari sounds perfect for someone wanting a very small, snuggly companion. If you can offer a safe, gentle home for a tiny puppy, she may be the one for you.

👉 Meet Amari and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky / Beagle mix

Husky / Beagle mix Age: Baby (female)

Baby (female) Color: Tan / yellow / fawn / white

Tan / yellow / fawn / white Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: SpokAnimal

Phone: (509) 534-8133

Personality notes: A spunky, active puppy who grew up as a bottle baby in a home with 6 dogs total . She loves to play and would do best with other dogs and very active adopters . Not a big snuggler right now—she’d rather be out exploring and playing.

A who grew up as a in a home with . She and would do best with and . Not a big snuggler right now—she’d rather be out exploring and playing. Special trait: Has a unique “rolling” voice thanks to her Husky/Beagle mix.

Tina is ideal for an energetic home that enjoys training, exercise, and doggy playtime.

👉 Meet Tina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium / Large)

Mixed Breed (Medium / Large) Age: Baby (female)

Baby (female) Color: Brindle / white

Brindle / white Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Spokane Humane Society

Phone: (509) 467-5235

Faith is a young brindle-and-white pup who will likely grow into a medium-to-large dog.

👉 Meet Faith and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium / Large)

Mixed Breed (Medium / Large) Age: Baby (female)

Baby (female) Color: Brown / chocolate

Brown / chocolate Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Spokane Humane Society

Phone: (509) 467-5235

Freya is a chocolate-colored puppy who will likely be medium-to-large when grown.

👉 Meet Freya and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium / Large)

Mixed Breed (Medium / Large) Age: Baby (female)

Baby (female) Color: Brindle / white

Brindle / white Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Spokane Humane Society

Phone: (509) 467-5235

Fergie is another brindle-and-white youngster, part of the same mixed-breed group of pups.

👉 Meet Fergie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium / Large)

Mixed Breed (Medium / Large) Age: Baby (female)

Baby (female) Color: Brindle / white

Brindle / white Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Spokane Humane Society

Phone: (509) 467-5235

Fanny is a brindle-and-white baby listed as a mixed breed, likely to grow into a sturdy medium-to-large dog.

👉 Meet Fanny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium / Large)

Mixed Breed (Medium / Large) Age: Baby (male)

Baby (male) Color: Black / tan / yellow / fawn

Black / tan / yellow / fawn Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Spokane Humane Society

Phone: (509) 467-5235

Eeyore is a multicolored boy pup, part of the same litter group of mixed-breed babies.

👉 Meet Eeyore and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium / Large)

Mixed Breed (Medium / Large) Age: Baby (female)

Baby (female) Color: Red / golden / orange / chestnut / black

Red / golden / orange / chestnut / black Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Spokane Humane Society

Phone: (509) 467-5235

Estelle has a rich mix of red and darker colors in her coat and is another of the medium/large mixed-breed pups.

👉 Meet Estelle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium / Large)

Mixed Breed (Medium / Large) Age: Baby (female)

Baby (female) Color: Brindle / white

Brindle / white Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Spokane Humane Society

Phone: (509) 467-5235

Fiona is another brindle-and-white sweetheart from this puppy group, ready to grow up with a family of her own.

👉 Meet Fiona and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (unknown type, medium) / Mixed Breed (Small)

Terrier (unknown type, medium) / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult (male)

Adult (male) Color: Tan / yellow / fawn / cream

Tan / yellow / fawn / cream Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: SpokAnimal

Phone: (509) 534-8133

Oso is an adult terrier mix with a soft tan-and-cream coat, looking for a fresh start in a new home.

👉 Meet Oso and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium / Large)

Mixed Breed (Medium / Large) Age: Baby (male)

Baby (male) Color: Red / golden / orange / chestnut / black

Red / golden / orange / chestnut / black Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Spokane Humane Society

Phone: (509) 467-5235

Elliot is another colorful boy pup from the mixed-breed litter, ready to grow up with a family who will guide him.

👉 Meet Elliot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dachshund / Golden Retriever mix

Dachshund / Golden Retriever mix Age: Young (male)

Young (male) Color: Black / tan / yellow / fawn

Black / tan / yellow / fawn Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: SpokAnimal

Phone: (509) 534-8133

Brownie is a unique mix of Dachshund and Golden Retriever, with a multicolored coat and a lot of potential as a fun companion.

👉 Meet Brownie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these Spokane dogs caught your eye, please reach out to SpokAnimal, the Spokane Humane Society, or the private owner listed, and set up a time to learn more or meet in person. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.