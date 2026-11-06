⚠️ Spokane seeks $1.4M grant to improve wildfire evacuation routes

⚠️ Spokane seeks $1.4M to improve wildfire evacuation routes

The City of Spokane and Spokane County have jointly applied for a federal PROTECT grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to make local roads more resilient during wildfires and other severe weather.

If fully awarded, the $1.4 million grant would fund:

A vulnerability study of our road network

Identification of emergency transportation routes

An evacuation communication plan

Early design work for specific projects

The focus is on the Indian Trail and Five Mile neighborhoods, where the Spokane River, steep hills, a large landfill, and scattered development mean there are only a few main roads in and out. The 2026 Spokane Complex Fire highlighted how hard large-scale evacuations can be in these areas.

The grant decision is expected by the end of the year. For questions, you can contact Erin Hut, City of Spokane Communications Director (ehut@spokanecity.org) or Martha Lou Wheatley-Billeter, Spokane County Communications Manager (mwheatleybilleter@spokanecounty.gov).