📣 Spokane Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple High-Earning Paths

Spokane’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with solid options from arts fundraising to home services. Here are a few roles that stand out for pay, growth, and local impact.

Employer: Lotus Sales / Lotus Pest Control

Lotus Sales / Location: Spokane, WA (field-based)

(field-based) Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly base pay + commission (10–15% on eligible services)

You’ll do 5–6 home inspections a day, recommend pest, termite, and moisture solutions, and earn commission on what you sell. No pest control experience needed—they provide paid training, equipment, and a clear path to grow your sales career.

Employer: Spokane Symphony Orchestra

Location: Downtown Spokane, WA (in-person at offices/Fox Theater)

(in-person at offices/Fox Theater) Type: Full-time

Salary: $53,000–$58,000 per year

Benefits: Fully paid medical & vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/sick days & holidays, WA state leave programs, pro development, access to select performances

Perfect if you like mixing sales, sponsorships, and community impact. You’ll secure concert and program sponsors, build corporate hospitality packages, and grow a monthly giving program. Needs 3–5 years in sponsorship, business development, sales, or fundraising and comfort with in-person networking and events.

Employer: Cabinet Pro Inc.

Location: Spokane, WA (in-person, field + office)

(in-person, field + office) Type: Full-time

Pay: $48,000–$200,000 per year (base + strong earning potential)

(base + strong earning potential) Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off

This is a sales + estimating + project management role for cabinets and flooring. You’ll meet clients on-site, take measurements, build estimates, close deals, and manage installs from start to finish. Great fit if you have construction/flooring/cabinet experience, like owning your projects, and want high income potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re already in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.