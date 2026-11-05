💻 Spokane IT Jobs: Multiple Hands-On Tech Roles Hiring Now

Spokane’s tech scene is steady and very hands-on right now—great for people who like fixing things, not just sitting in meetings. Here are several solid IT roles where you’ll stay busy and keep learning.

Employer: Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. Location: Spokane, WA (on-site, field-based)

(on-site, field-based) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $26.31 per hour + transportation allowance

You’ll travel to customer sites to maintain and repair Canon devices, keep detailed service records, and report product issues. Good fit if you like being on your feet, solving hardware problems, and talking with customers; must lift up to 50 lbs and have a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Consistent Care Services

Location: Spokane, WA 99201 (on-site with travel to other WA offices)

(on-site with travel to other WA offices) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, days

Pay: From $24.00 per hour, non-exempt (overtime-eligible)

Support laptops, phones, printers, and network gear across six offices, with a focus on Microsoft 365, Azure/Entra, Intune, and mobile device setup. Great for someone with a couple years of hands-on IT support who wants steady hours, strong benefits, and work that directly supports community health services.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Spokane, WA (in-store)

(in-store) Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed; includes employee discount and benefits options)

Work in-store repairing computers and devices, doing diagnostics, and helping customers in person and by phone. Good entry-to-mid level role if you have at least 6 months of tech repair or troubleshooting experience and can work a flexible schedule including nights, weekends, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives a clearer picture, and you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.