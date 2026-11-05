🏥 Spokane Healthcare Jobs With Multiple RN & Clinical Openings

Spokane’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital systems to private practices. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next step in patient care.

Employer: MultiCare Health System (Deaconess Hospital)

MultiCare Health System (Deaconess Hospital) Location: Spokane, WA

Type: Full-time (1.0 FTE, 4x10 or 5x8, M–F or T–F)

Salary: $47.28 – $84.05/hour + $10,000 sign-on bonus (eligible RNs)

Coordinate bariatric patients’ care plans at a nationally accredited program, working with an interdisciplinary team in a large acute-care hospital. Great fit if you enjoy complex care coordination, want strong benefits, and like the idea of growing within a major Pacific Northwest health system.

Employer: Corner Health

Location: Spokane, WA (you choose your practice location)

Type: 1099 practice ownership partnership (Full-time or Part-time)

Compensation: Potential $175,000 – $200,000+/year

Build and own your independent primary care practice with full-practice authority in Washington—no supervising MD needed. Corner Health handles credentialing, billing, marketing, and a virtual front office so you can focus on patient care and design your own schedule and services.

Employer: Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists

Location: Spokane, WA

Type: Part-time

Salary: LPN: $31.96 – $51.67/hour; RN: $34.00 – $56.60/hour

Guide patients through the pre-op process for total joint replacement, acting as their main contact and educator. Ideal if you like orthopedics, detailed chart review (Epic), and coordinating with surgeons and the ASC team rather than bedside-heavy work.

Employer: Fred Meyer

Location: Spokane, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into a leadership tech role where you support the pharmacist, train new techs, help with scheduling, and oversee inventory and safety. Good match if you’re a certified tech within the Kroger family who’s ready for more responsibility and enjoys fast-paced retail pharmacy.

Employer: Aliya Health Group

Location: Spokane, WA

Type: Not listed (clinical RN role in detox/residential)

Not listed (clinical RN role in detox/residential) Salary: Not listed

Provide hands-on nursing care for clients in detox and residential treatment, from assessments and meds to leading groups. This is meaningful work with people at a vulnerable point in recovery, with benefits and room to grow in a nationwide treatment network.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.