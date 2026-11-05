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🍽️ Multiple Spokane Food & Hospitality Jobs, Up to $50/hr
Spokane’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people, and good tips, these local spots are worth a look.
Expo/Food Runner – Spokane Comedy Club
- Employer: BARK Entertainment LLC (Spokane Comedy Club)
- Location: Spokane, WA
- Pay: From $17.75/hr + tips (stocking Wed/Thurs mornings $20/hr flat)
- Type: Part-time, nights and weekends
Work most Thu/Fri/Sat nights (plus some Sunday and Thursday morning stock shifts), help seat guests, run food and drinks, and keep things moving during comedy shows. Must be 21+ with 1+ year restaurant experience; you’ll see live comedians while you work and get employee discounts and health insurance.
Dietary Aide / Server – Assisted Living (Part Time & On Call)
- Employer: Vineyard Park at South Hill
- Location: Spokane, WA 99223
- Pay: $17.50 – $18.50/hr
- Type: Part-time & On Call (PRN), weekends and evenings
Serve meals and help in the kitchen for seniors in assisted living, with a focus on dietary needs, food safety, and kind service. No experience required, and you get paid training, paid sick time, free food on shift, free parking, and on-the-job support. Background check required; WA Food Worker Card preferred.
Dishwasher – Jewel of the North
- Employer: Jewel of the North
- Location: Spokane, WA 99201
- Pay: $17.67 – $18.00/hr
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, in person
Keep a busy kitchen running by washing dishes, helping with basic prep, and bussing when needed. This is a good entry role if you want to break into restaurant work, with a flexible schedule and employee discount.
Event Bartenders – One-Day Event Nov 12 (Spokane)
- Employer: With A Twist Events
- Location: Spokane, WA
- Pay: $42.13 – $50.00/hr
- Type: Temporary / Event-based, must be available Nov 12, 3pm
National event bartending company seeking experienced, certified bartenders with a full mobile bar kit and reliable transportation. Great if you already do private events and want high hourly pay and flexible, gig-style work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to training the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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