🛒 Spokane Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Spokane’s retail scene is busy right now, with both local shops and big chains hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lilac City Vapor

Lilac City Vapor Location: Spokane, WA (Hamilton store, plus some shifts in Airway Heights)

(Hamilton store, plus some shifts in Airway Heights) Type: Full-time (about 39 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: From $17.73/hour

Locally owned vape shop where you work directly with the owners, not a big corporate chain. Steady schedule, paid hands-on training, raise after 90 days, employee discount, and paid sick leave. Must be 21+ and comfortable opening/closing and sometimes running the store solo.

Employer: TJ Maxx (TJX Companies)

Location: 9660 N Newport Hwy, Spokane, WA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting $17.13–$17.63/hour (range up to $27.20/hour based on experience and role)

Mix of customer service, cashiering, and stocking in a busy off-price store. Flexible schedule, store discount, and access to a wide benefits package (401(k), health options, paid time off) if you meet hours/service requirements.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 9212 N Colton St, Spokane, WA 99218

Type: Part-time (opening/morning shifts)

(opening/morning shifts) Pay: $19.50–$32.50/hour, plus possible hourly premiums and performance incentives

Work in the Vision Center helping customers with eyewear and lens orders. Strong pay for part-time, plus access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs (from high school to bachelor’s degrees) if you qualify.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.