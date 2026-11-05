🔧 Spokane Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Spokane has steady demand for people who keep buildings running and spaces clean. Here are a few solid options if you like hands-on work and seeing the results right away.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Spokane, WA (1221 S Hayford Rd)

(1221 S Hayford Rd) Type: Full-time, regional role with ~50%+ travel

Full-time, regional role with Salary: Not listed

Lead facilities maintenance for a regional group of Walmart stores, focusing on predictive and preventative maintenance. You’ll manage technicians, work with store managers and vendors, handle permits and inspections, and must be a Licensed Master Plumber with strong building maintenance experience.

Employer: White Dove Cleaning NW LLC

Location: Spokane, WA (multiple homes, on the road)

(multiple homes, on the road) Type: Part-time

Pay: $170 – $650 per week

Benefits: Flexible schedule, health insurance, paid time off

Work daytime hours cleaning homes for a small local company that values reliability and strong morals. You’ll need your own car, a smartphone, and the ability to lift about 30 lbs while doing regular cleaning tasks.

Employer: De Leon Food's

Location: Spokane, WA

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $18.25 – $18.75 per hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision insurance

Keep floors, restrooms, and common areas clean in a busy setting, using equipment like scrubbers and sweepers. This is a good fit if you’re comfortable with manual work, lifting, and following safety rules around cleaning chemicals; Spanish is a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail that makes it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.