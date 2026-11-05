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📋 Spokane Admin Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings
Spokane has some solid office roles right now, especially if you like steady hours and clear routines. Here are a few strong picks in administrative and clerical work around town.
Executive/Admin Assistant – Merry Glen Home
- Employer: Merry Glen Home
- Location: Spokane, WA (in person)
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)
- Pay: $23.00 – $27.00/hour
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off
Blend classic office work with meaningful support for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. You’ll handle phones, mail, files, meeting prep, and also help with resident errands, activities, and events—great if you want admin work that feels personal and mission-driven.
Office Assistant – DeVries Business Services
- Employer: DeVries Business Services
- Location: Spokane, WA (100% on-site)
- Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)
- Pay: $21.50/hour
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, sick leave, paid holidays
Good fit if you like structure and details. You’ll be the front-desk hub: answering phones and emails, scheduling work orders, handling records and data entry, and helping manage secure files and shredding under HIPAA rules.
Insurance Specialist I/II – AgWest Farm Credit
- Employer: AgWest Farm Credit
- Location: Spokane, WA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay (Level I): $40,000 – $57,800/year (typical start $40,000 – $51,900)
- Pay (Level II): $44,200 – $66,200/year (typical start $44,200 – $58,900)
- Bonus: Annual incentive target 6% of base pay
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, company-paid life & AD&D, 401(k) (6% match + 3% employer contribution), generous vacation/sick/holiday time, wellness program
Admin-heavy insurance role with a clear career ladder. You’ll gather customer info, complete and process insurance documents, maintain databases, and support crop insurance agents. Some travel (up to 10%) and you’ll need to get a state insurance license within six months.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. And if you apply, do it soon; good Spokane admin roles tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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