📋 Spokane Admin Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings

Spokane has some solid office roles right now, especially if you like steady hours and clear routines. Here are a few strong picks in administrative and clerical work around town.

Employer: Merry Glen Home

Merry Glen Home Location: Spokane, WA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

(about 40 hours/week) Pay: $23.00 – $27.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off

Blend classic office work with meaningful support for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. You’ll handle phones, mail, files, meeting prep, and also help with resident errands, activities, and events—great if you want admin work that feels personal and mission-driven.

Employer: DeVries Business Services

Location: Spokane, WA (100% on-site)

(100% on-site) Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

(40 hours/week) Pay: $21.50/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, sick leave, paid holidays

Good fit if you like structure and details. You’ll be the front-desk hub: answering phones and emails, scheduling work orders, handling records and data entry, and helping manage secure files and shredding under HIPAA rules.

Employer: AgWest Farm Credit

Location: Spokane, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay (Level I): $40,000 – $57,800/year (typical start $40,000 – $51,900 )

(typical start ) Pay (Level II): $44,200 – $66,200/year (typical start $44,200 – $58,900 )

(typical start ) Bonus: Annual incentive target 6% of base pay

Annual incentive target Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, company-paid life & AD&D, 401(k) (6% match + 3% employer contribution), generous vacation/sick/holiday time, wellness program

Admin-heavy insurance role with a clear career ladder. You’ll gather customer info, complete and process insurance documents, maintain databases, and support crop insurance agents. Some travel (up to 10%) and you’ll need to get a state insurance license within six months.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. And if you apply, do it soon; good Spokane admin roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.