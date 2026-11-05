💰 Spokane Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles From $18+/hr

Spokane’s money-minded job market is busy right now, with options in healthcare, agriculture finance, and retail. If you like numbers and helping people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: AgWest Farm Credit

AgWest Farm Credit Location: Spokane, WA (Headquarters)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Level I: $40,000–$57,800/year; Level II: $44,200–$66,200/year + ~6% annual incentive

Work with a member-owned ag finance cooperative handling loan servicing, escrow, insurance, and portfolio management for specialized lending programs. Strong fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with financial documents, and want great benefits, 401(k) match, and generous PTO in a stable, mission-driven organization.

Employer: MultiCare Health System (Deaconess Hospital)

Location: Spokane, WA

Type: Full-time, Evenings (3:00 pm–11:30 pm)

Salary: $18.24–$26.24/hour

Help patients understand insurance, treatment costs, and financial assistance while doing accurate registrations and bedside/phone interviews. Good for someone with 3+ years in healthcare billing/collections or insurance, who likes direct patient contact and wants solid benefits in a large hospital system.

Employer: Albertsons

Location: Spokane, WA

Type: Part-time

Salary: At least local minimum wage, may be higher based on experience and union terms

Blend cash office bookkeeping, payroll support, and HR tasks like onboarding in a busy grocery store setting. Great if you have cash-handling and reconciliation experience, enjoy both numbers and people, and want weekly pay, store discounts, and flexible hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar openings you can explore from the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.