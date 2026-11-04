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Spokane
🏥 Spokane Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Roles From Entry to $150K+
2 days ago
Spokane’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across all levels right now—from entry-level trainees to senior leadership. If you’ve been thinking about a change, this is a good moment to look.
Caregiver
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Spokane, WA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Direct, hands-on work with seniors and people with disabilities. Flexible scheduling, paid time off, dental insurance, and room to grow in caregiving or home health.
Certified Surgical Technologist - PRN
- Employer: Advantra Health (at Shriners Children’s Spokane)
- Location: Spokane, WA 99204
- Type: PRN / Other
- Pay: $30–$32/hour (W-2)
- Schedule: 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM, expected 40 hours/week
- Why it’s worth a look: Great hourly rate for a daytime OR role, focused on supporting pediatric surgical teams in a well-known specialty hospital.
Medical Assistant
- Employer: Idaho Pain Clinic / Pain Clinic of Spokane
- Location: Spokane, WA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $20/hour
- Schedule: Mon–Thu, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM, Fridays OFF
- Why it’s worth a look: Four-day workweek with a steady daytime schedule, plus 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, and on-the-job training in pain management.
Pharmacy Technician Trainee
- Employer: MultiCare Deaconess Hospital
- Location: Spokane, WA
- Type: Full-time (Day shift, 8–5)
- Pay: $18.50/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Paid, on-the-job training that prepares you for national pharmacy tech certification, inside a large, established hospital system.
Licensed Behavioral Health Clinician / Behavioral Specialist
- Employer: Excel Supported Living, Inc.
- Location: Spokane, WA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive, DOE (exact range not listed)
- Why it’s worth a look: Licensed clinician/BCBA role focused on adults with developmental disabilities, with a mix of behavior plan development, staff coaching, and community-based support. Medical, dental, vision, and PTO for eligible full-time staff.
CNA – Float, Emergency Services
- Employer: Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Location: Spokane, WA (N. Lidgerwood)
- Type: Full-time, Nights, 36 hrs/week
- Pay: $21.59–$30.80/hour
- Bonus: Up to $5,000 sign-on for eligible hires
- Why it’s worth a look: Night-shift float CNA role in the ER with strong benefits from day one and extra earning potential through differentials and bonuses.
Hospice Aide / CNA (Per Diem)
- Employer: Providence SCS Hospice
- Location: Spokane County / Spokane Valley
- Type: Per-diem / On-call, Day shift
- Pay: $17.25–$24.82/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Flexible, as-needed schedule providing in-home hospice care across Spokane County, with mileage-driving built into the role and access to Providence’s broader benefits structure.
ER Tech – Deaconess
- Employer: MultiCare Health System (Deaconess Hospital)
- Location: Spokane, WA
- Type: Part-time (FTE 0.3), 12-hour variable shifts
- Pay: $21.77–$32.58/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Good fit if you’re a CNA/MA/EMT wanting ER experience, with strong pay, tuition assistance, and a big-system benefits package.
Director of Nursing – Ambulatory Surgery Center
- Employer: Shriners Children’s
- Location: Spokane, WA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $54.81–$93.98/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Senior leadership role overseeing nursing in an ambulatory surgery center, with heavy focus on strategy, quality, and team leadership in a nationally recognized pediatric system.
Licensed Massage Therapist
- Employer: Valente Chiropractic PLLC
- Location: Spokane, WA
- Type: Part-time or Full-time
- Pay: $35–$38 per 1-hour massage; $32/hour for cancellations/clerical
- Why it’s worth a look: Small chiropractic clinic with flexible afternoon/evening and Saturday hours, plus health insurance for full-time, paid CEUs, malpractice and license fees covered.
Nurse Practitioner (ARNP) or Physician Assistant (PA) – Neurology
- Employer: MultiCare Neuroscience Institute
- Location: Spokane, WA
- Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri)
- Pay: $153,200/year base + production + quality incentives
- Why it’s worth a look: Outpatient-only neurology APP role with no call, 12–18 patients/day, Epic EMR, and a full benefits package including relocation, sign-on, malpractice with tail, and CME.
Admission and Infection Prevention (IP) Nurse
- Employer: Spokane Falls Care (Caldera Care)
- Location: 6021 N. Lidgerwood, Spokane, WA 99208
- Type: Full-time or Part-time; on-call rotation ~1 weekend/month
- Pay: $45–$55/hour DOE
- Why it’s worth a look: Hybrid role combining admissions coordination with infection prevention leadership in a newly remodeled facility, plus medical/dental/vision (FT), 401(k), PTO, tuition help, and clinical scholarships.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers in Spokane will train the right person or have similar openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.