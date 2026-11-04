🏥 Spokane Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Roles From Entry to $150K+

Spokane’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across all levels right now—from entry-level trainees to senior leadership. If you’ve been thinking about a change, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Spokane, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Direct, hands-on work with seniors and people with disabilities. Flexible scheduling, paid time off, dental insurance, and room to grow in caregiving or home health.

Employer: Advantra Health (at Shriners Children’s Spokane)

(at Shriners Children’s Spokane) Location: Spokane, WA 99204

Type: PRN / Other

Pay: $30–$32/hour (W-2)

Schedule: 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM, expected 40 hours/week

8:00 AM – 2:00 PM, expected Why it’s worth a look: Great hourly rate for a daytime OR role, focused on supporting pediatric surgical teams in a well-known specialty hospital.

Employer: Idaho Pain Clinic / Pain Clinic of Spokane

Location: Spokane, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $20/hour

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM, Fridays OFF

Why it’s worth a look: Four-day workweek with a steady daytime schedule, plus 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, and on-the-job training in pain management.

Employer: MultiCare Deaconess Hospital

Location: Spokane, WA

Type: Full-time (Day shift, 8–5)

Pay: $18.50/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Paid, on-the-job training that prepares you for national pharmacy tech certification, inside a large, established hospital system.

Employer: Excel Supported Living, Inc.

Location: Spokane, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive, DOE (exact range not listed)

Competitive, (exact range not listed) Why it’s worth a look: Licensed clinician/BCBA role focused on adults with developmental disabilities, with a mix of behavior plan development, staff coaching, and community-based support. Medical, dental, vision, and PTO for eligible full-time staff.

Employer: Providence Holy Family Hospital

Location: Spokane, WA (N. Lidgerwood)

Type: Full-time, Nights, 36 hrs/week

Pay: $21.59–$30.80/hour

Bonus: Up to $5,000 sign-on for eligible hires

Up to for eligible hires Why it’s worth a look: Night-shift float CNA role in the ER with strong benefits from day one and extra earning potential through differentials and bonuses.

Employer: Providence SCS Hospice

Location: Spokane County / Spokane Valley

Type: Per-diem / On-call, Day shift

Pay: $17.25–$24.82/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Flexible, as-needed schedule providing in-home hospice care across Spokane County, with mileage-driving built into the role and access to Providence’s broader benefits structure.

Employer: MultiCare Health System (Deaconess Hospital)

Location: Spokane, WA

Type: Part-time (FTE 0.3), 12-hour variable shifts

Pay: $21.77–$32.58/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Good fit if you’re a CNA/MA/EMT wanting ER experience, with strong pay, tuition assistance, and a big-system benefits package.

Employer: Shriners Children’s

Location: Spokane, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $54.81–$93.98/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Senior leadership role overseeing nursing in an ambulatory surgery center, with heavy focus on strategy, quality, and team leadership in a nationally recognized pediatric system.

Employer: Valente Chiropractic PLLC

Location: Spokane, WA

Type: Part-time or Full-time

Pay: $35–$38 per 1-hour massage ; $32/hour for cancellations/clerical

; for cancellations/clerical Why it’s worth a look: Small chiropractic clinic with flexible afternoon/evening and Saturday hours, plus health insurance for full-time, paid CEUs, malpractice and license fees covered.

Employer: MultiCare Neuroscience Institute

Location: Spokane, WA

Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri)

Pay: $153,200/year base + production + quality incentives

Why it’s worth a look: Outpatient-only neurology APP role with no call, 12–18 patients/day, Epic EMR, and a full benefits package including relocation, sign-on, malpractice with tail, and CME.

Employer: Spokane Falls Care (Caldera Care)

Location: 6021 N. Lidgerwood, Spokane, WA 99208

Type: Full-time or Part-time; on-call rotation ~1 weekend/month

Pay: $45–$55/hour DOE

Why it’s worth a look: Hybrid role combining admissions coordination with infection prevention leadership in a newly remodeled facility, plus medical/dental/vision (FT), 401(k), PTO, tuition help, and clinical scholarships.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers in Spokane will train the right person or have similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.