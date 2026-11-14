Spokane Valley’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, friendly guests, and flexible hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Albertsons

Albertsons Location: Spokane Valley, WA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at no less than local minimum wage (exact rate depends on experience and location)

Prep fresh deli items, slice meats and cheeses, and help customers pick out grab-and-go meals. Good fit if you like staying busy, keeping things clean and organized, and want weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and access to medical, dental, and 401(k) for eligible employees.

Employer: SmokeRidge BBQ

SmokeRidge BBQ Location: Spokane Valley, WA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.13 – $20.00 per hour

Serve guests, mix drinks, and run a busy bar and dining area in person. Great if you’ve got some restaurant or bar experience, are comfortable with POS systems, and enjoy craft cocktails and a lively, guest-focused vibe.

Employer: Feast Enterprises (Jack in the Box franchise)

Location: Veradale / Spokane Valley, WA (711 N. Sullivan Rd.)

(711 N. Sullivan Rd.) Type: Part-time

Work front counter, drive-thru, or kitchen to keep this fast-food spot running smoothly. Good entry-level role with flexible schedules, free meals, and health insurance, plus lots of variety from taking orders to cooking and cleaning.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many places are open to training and flexible hours.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.